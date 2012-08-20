Fall Essential: The Brocade Pant

This fall, we’re taking a page out of Man Repeller’s book and playing with shapes and fabrics that might not be the most flattering. As heavy, carpentry-inspired looks stomped down the runway, we could picture these heavy brocade pants with a vintage shirt or even a wonderfully worn leather jacket, and considering brands like Chanel to Miu Miu showcased this trend on their catwalks, we’re pretty sure we’re onto something.

Our biggest suggestion? Start simple. Work these pants in with a basic white tank and flats, and then experiment as you become more comfortable sporting these pants with heavier and lighter fabrics. It’s all about creating a balance between the bold aesthetic and your inner ’70s classic rock ‘n’ roll bohemian.

Here, we’ve put together some of the top inspirational looks off the fall runways, as well as options you can buy right now (if you’re like us and are already shopping for fall).

Are you a fan of the brocade look? Tell us!