Fall Essential: The Brocade Pant

This fall, we’re taking a page out of Man Repeller’s book and playing with shapes and fabrics that might not be the most flattering. As heavy, carpentry-inspired looks stomped down the runway, we could picture these heavy brocade pants with a vintage shirt or even a wonderfully worn leather jacket, and considering brands like Chanel to Miu Miu showcased this trend on their catwalks, we’re pretty sure we’re onto something.
Our biggest suggestion? Start simple. Work these pants in with a basic white tank and flats, and then experiment as you become more comfortable sporting these pants with heavier and lighter fabrics. It’s all about creating a balance between the bold aesthetic and your inner ’70s classic rock ‘n’ roll bohemian.
Here, we’ve put together some of the top inspirational looks off the fall runways, as well as options you can buy right now (if you’re like us and are already shopping for fall).
Are you a fan of the brocade look? Tell us!
Here, we love how Chanel contrasts the heavy pants with a larger (but still busy) print on top to actually project a slimming effect.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
If we're feeling dangerous enough, we might follow Marni's suit and try out the print-on-print look. Look to structural shapes to nip in your waist and to achieve a directional attire.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
We love how in this Miu Miu look, a light yellow satin blouse acts a counterpoint to the heavy suiting,
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Try breaking up a conversational pattern with a wide belt, as seen here in this Prada look.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Christian Siriano proves that cropped trousers aren't an item to necessarily be feared. Go on, try 'em out!
Photo:
ImaxTree/
If there's one thing we're loving for fall, it's a peplum. Here in this Louis Vuitton look, the heavy fabrication helps to accentuate the rich pattern of the pants.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
If you happen to be a floral addict, be sure to consider scooping up a woven patterned pair.
Rose Print Jacquard Cigarette Trousers, $70, at Topshop
We're super into this drawstring detail, which allows for more flattering manipulation to the pant.
Kenny Gypset Pant, $154, at Revolve Clothing
Thinking about taking the more traditional route? Incorporate gold and dense patterns to achieve this direction.
To Be Adorned Maxine Paisely Pants, $125, at Shopbop
We're into fresh updates to this classic trend with a higher focus on the fabrication rather than the print.
Alexandra Verschueren Barn Trousers, $480, at Opening Ceremony
This black-on-black option is a great starter pair to incorporate a bit of brocade into your fall wardrobe.
Elizabeth and James Winston Brocade Pants, $395, at Nordstrom
With a contrasting waistband, this pair helps accentuate your waist, rather than your hips.
Michael van der Ham Leopard Brocade Tapered Pants, $450, at Net-A-Porter