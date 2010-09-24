Fall Must-Haves: Pump It Up In High Heels

We know bootie girls when we see them a bit edgy, and not entirely uncomfortable in a platform and the right heel. Sometimes though, there’s just nothing sexier than a coquettish secretary vibe think Joan Holloway, Hitchcock blond or Dita Von Teese. Get it with pumps that scream sultry and are meant for that little something extra special.
From daring red, to kick-ass black, snakeskin and even camo click through, my kittens, for some of the hottest pumps for Fall.
Topshop sporty heels, $135, at Topshop
Pour la Victoire blue suede heels, $250, at Shopbop
Pelle Moda snakeskin heels, $175, at Shopbop
Jessica Simpson leopard heels, $79, at Piperlime
Not Rated blue shoes, $54.95, at Zappos
Carlos by Carlos Santana tan heels, $99.95, at Zappos
Aldo green studded heels, $90, at Aldo
Nine West ponyhair camo shoes, $99, at Nine West
Steve Madden metallic snakeskin heels, $99.95, at Steve Madden
Charlotte Olympia black and yellow pumps, $1,190, at Net-a-Porter
Bebe dapper heels, $139, at Bebe
Asos lace heels, $84.25, at Asos
Miss KG bow heels, $126.38, at Macy's