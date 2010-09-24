Fall Must-Haves: Pump It Up In High Heels

We know bootie girls when we see them a bit edgy, and not entirely uncomfortable in a platform and the right heel. Sometimes though, there’s just nothing sexier than a coquettish secretary vibe think Joan Holloway, Hitchcock blond or Dita Von Teese. Get it with pumps that scream sultry and are meant for that little something extra special.

From daring red, to kick-ass black, snakeskin and even camo click through, my kittens, for some of the hottest pumps for Fall.