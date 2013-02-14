Fall Micro-Trend: Patchwork Prints

If the term patchwork recalls high school craft fairs and the comforter on your mom’s bed, we can understand why this trend might make you a little nervous. But fear not: for Fall 2013, designers such as Jen Kao and Michael and Nicole Colovos at Helmut Lang have reworked this crafty technique into textured, wearable separates. Kao quilted denim pieces into sleek coats and dresses, while leather and fur got the patched-piece treatment in luxe coats and sexy curve-skimming pencil skirts, respectively. At Helmut Lang, the Colovos couple’s abstract rendering of the patches seemed better suited to the walls of a modern art museum than the runway.

Amy Smilovic of Tibi and Rebecca Minkoff also riffed on the stitched-together style; the former printed blocks of colors and prints similar to the design on pants and blouses, while the latter constructed a cozy knit in red, blue, yellow, and green pieces.

What do you think about this emerging trend? Are you willing to give it a try, or is it best suited to home decor?

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her NYFW reports from backstage and the runways right here in our Insider Access section!

