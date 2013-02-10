Fall Micro-Trend: Massive Fur Mittens

Each season, editors and insiders play detective, poring over thousands of looks at hundreds of shows at New York Fashion Week to unearth what core trends emerge for the coming season.

Amid those larger trends, however, are often a few noteworthy micro-trends. Take, for example, the massive fur mittens spotted at two of New York’s most buzzy weekend shows: Alexander Wang and Altuzarra.

While fur embellishments (collars, sleeves) and accessories (bags, hats) are nothing new, the boxing glove-size fur pieces at Alexander Wang’s Saturday evening fashion show certainly drew the attention of more than a few bystanders. Wang’s show, overall, featured exaggerated silhouettes and jaw-dropping accessories (hello, “sweater mule” shoes), so the oversize gloves were in line with the overall feel of the collection.

To our surprise, however, we then saw the same concept repeated at Altuzarra’s show later that night. This round, however, the massive furry gloves were rendered in skunk-like black-and-white, and paired with sleek, ultra-tailored silhouettes.

What do you think of the trend? Will you be wearing big furry mittens come fall?