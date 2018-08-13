StyleCaster
Share

33 Gorgeous Maxi Dresses to Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

What's hot
StyleCaster

33 Gorgeous Maxi Dresses to Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

by
33 Gorgeous Maxi Dresses to Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
33 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

If there’s one thing we hate about summer, it’s the fact that it ends. The death of summer means the death of rosé season, open-toed shoes, sun-kissed complexions—need we continue?

Thankfully, summer’s not over just yet. We’ve still got at least a month of sun to enjoy before temperatures dip below flip-flop weather. And there are tons of ways to stretch out these last few weeks. Our favorite way, as you can probably guess, has to do with our wardrobes.

MORE: One Editor’s Journey to Find the Perfect Pair of Wide-Leg Crops

To cure your end-of-summer blues, we suggest donning a maxi dress: the grass-skimming, breeze-catching item everyone should own. It’s the perfect piece for the transition from summer to fall—flowy enough to keep you cool on the hottest summer days, but long enough to protect your bare legs from the cold breeze that often strikes during post-July evenings.

Flip through the slideshow below to find 33 maxi dresses that are perfect for the end of summer—and the beginning of fall. Not only are these picks completely practical for cross-seasonal wear, but they’re also so cute you’ll forget how sad you are that summer’s nearing a close.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Topaz Gown

A dreamy silhouette rendered in super-heavy fabric.

Topaz gown, $363 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Birdie Maxi Dress

Throw your favorite cardigan over this flowy maxi, or wear it sans outerwear.

Birdie maxi dress, $128 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Ace & Jig Daze Cotton-Blend Dress

Talk about a fall color palette.

Ace & Jig Daze cotton-blend dress, $445 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Boho Lace Maxi Dress

Bid adieu to summer by dressing up as your favorite warm-weather character: the sun.

Boho lace maxi dress, $25 at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Layered Sweater Maxi Dress

Part sweater, part maxi dress.

Layered sweater maxi dress, $168 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Palmer//Harding Striped Maxi Dress

Your favorite shirtdress got the maxi treatment.

Palmer//Harding striped maxi dress, $509 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Extratropical Maxi Dress

Sexy: Check. Backless: Check. Ruffled: Check. (That's all our boxes.)

Extratropical maxi dress, $118 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Young Fabulous & Broke Sunflower Dress

A tie-dye print that makes the most of fall colors.

Young Fabulous & Broke Sunflower dress, $176 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Saint-Tropez White Dress

Heavy enough to keep you from freezing when the sun goes down, but still beachy AF.

Saint-Tropez white dress, $1,190 at Lee Pfayfer

Photo: Lee Pfayfer.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Plus Slinky Strappy Maxi Dress

A classic.

Plus slinky strappy maxi dress, $24 at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Rococo Sand Stellar Long Dress

We're starry-eyed just looking at this one.

Rococo Sand stellar long dress, $630 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Tropic Down Low Dress

If you're planning an end-of-summer vacation, pack this. If you're not planning an end-of-summer vacation, pretend you are and buy it anyway.

Tropic Down Low dress, $76 at Across Atlas

Photo: Coalition LA.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Bodycon Maxi Dress

Who doesn't love a good leg slit?

Bodycon maxi dress, $28 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Lynch Seersucker Dress

Perfect for literally any season. (Just adjust your accessories accordingly.)

Lynch seersucker dress, $540 at Ganni

Photo: Ganni.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Love Binetti Cotton Dress

The only thing you'll want to wear on breezy days from here on out.

Love Binetti cotton dress, $455 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Coral Twist Front Maxi Dress

This kind of looks like something Beyoncé would wear, so...

Coral twist front maxi dress, $55 at Pretty Little Thing

Photo: Pretty Little Thing.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Apiece Apart Lyra Dress

Great for layering.

Apiece Apart Lyra dress, $557 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
A New Day Maxi Dress

Equal parts tropical and autumnal.

A New Day maxi dress, $20 at Target

Photo: Target.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Plunge Neck Paisley Maxi Dress

Regal, but so, so comfortable.

Plunge neck paisley maxi dress, $20 at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
SWF Hannah Dress

Fall's favorite color in maxi dress form.

SWF Hannah dress, $137 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
BCBG Max Azria Velvet Wrap Dress

Velvet without being way too warm.

BCBG Max Azria velvet wrap dress, $338 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Brisbane Maxi Dress

The same color as the leaves when they start to turn.

Brisbane maxi dress, $148 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

This versatile maxi will look just as good with sandals as it will with boots.

Floral wrap maxi dress, $30 at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Tambourine Maxi Dress

Keep the off-the-shoulder trend going all fall long.

Tambourine maxi dress, $420 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dress

Date night awaits.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve dress, $188 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Stripe Wrap Maxi Dress

Statement-making, but super easy to wear.

Stripe wrap maxi dress, $22 at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Prairie Flower Maxi Dress

Throw on some tights, and you can wear this one during winter, too.

Prairie flower maxi dress, $168 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Natalie Long Dress

Cover up without overheating in this breathable maxi.

Natalie long dress, $378 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
RIXO London Lucy Dress

Perfect for the office.

RIXO London Lucy dress, $420 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Maxi Dress

A color that looks just as great during the fall as it does during the summer.

Maxi dress, $70 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
Free People Mexicali Rose Maxi Dress
Free People Mexicali Rose Maxi Dress

I can't imagine a more distinctly autumnal maxi.

Free People Mexicali Rose maxi dress, $168 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Simply Peasant Slip

A summer slip in a not-so-summery shade.

Simply peasant slip, $128 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Beatrice Strappy Maxi Dress

It's also available in a pinker palette if you're not into blue.

Beatrice strappy maxi dress, $400 at Free People

Photo: Free People.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP

11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • Free People Mexicali Rose Maxi Dress
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
  • STYLECASTER | These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share