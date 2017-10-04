StyleCaster
Share

21 Modern Ways to Wear Loafers This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Modern Ways to Wear Loafers This Season

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Loafers to Shop Now
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Heels are so 2016, and we’re all on the loafer bandwagon. Loafers made their splash back on the fashion scene in late 2015 with the infamous furry Gucci slides, and have since led a flat-shoe revolution.

MORE: 25 On-Point Fall Handbags That Are All Under $100

We’re excited about the loafer because they can worn for any occasion—from the office to happy hour, or even date night. Choose a chunky sole and a loafer with embellishments or embroidery for a fashion statement, or stick with a simple silhouette for a chic, minimalist look.

MORE: 25 Pieces of Jewelry That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Ahead, we rounded up a bunch of our favorite loafers for the season, plus a handful of street style inspirations to help you style your new fall loafers.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Menswear Inspired
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Golden Ticket

Jeffrey Campbell loafers, $134.95; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Girly Loafer

Whitney Weejuns, $110; at G.H. Bass

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Office Loafer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Pearl Detailing

Stuart Weitzman, $455; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Dragon Loafers

Charlotte Olympia Loafers, $425; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The New White Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Dance Floor Loafer

Gucci Loafers, $1,015; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Weekender

Romero + McPaul loafer, $290; at Aha

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Power Suit Loafer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Garden Party

Kate Spade Loafer, $228; at Lord & Taylor

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Little Black Loafer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Family Jewels

Giuseppe Zanotti loafers, $378 (was $945);  at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Loafer Business
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Embroidered Mule

Aven Mule, $96 (was $120); at Sam Edelman

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
School Girl Cool
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Classic Loafer

Loafer, $49.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Parisian Style Loafer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Heeled Loafer

Michael Kors Loafer, $98.95; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
The Delicate Loafer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Nude Tones

Madden NYC loafers, $19.99; at Kohl's

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 10 Best Drugstore Mascaras That're $10

The 10 Best Drugstore Mascaras That're $10
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Loafers to Buy Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share