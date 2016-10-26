12 Fall Leather Jackets STYLECASTER Editors Love

When a normal person thinks about hitting the lotto, they probably dream of a European vacation, paying off student loans, or maybe buying a three-story brownstone in the ‘burbs. But not us: Across the board, STYLECASTER editors dream of finally scooping up their dream leather jacket. (That’s normal, right? Fall is basically the equivalent of shopping season.)

And in some cases, said leather jacket—yep, the ones we’ve had our collective eye on for lord-knows-how-long—can cost as much as a European vacation, twice over. So I asked each editor to share their pie-in-the-sky pick, should that whole lotto thing actually happen, and one more affordable pick they actually get some serious mileage out of. Ahead, 12 leather jackets our editors love.