12 Fall Leather Jackets STYLECASTER Editors Love

When a normal person thinks about hitting the lotto, they probably dream of a European vacation, paying off student loans, or maybe buying a three-story brownstone in the ‘burbs. But not us: Across the board, STYLECASTER editors dream of finally scooping up their dream leather jacket. (That’s normal, right? Fall is basically the equivalent of shopping season.)
And in some cases, said leather jacket—yep, the ones we’ve had our collective eye on for lord-knows-how-long—can cost as much as a European vacation, twice over. So I asked each editor to share their pie-in-the-sky pick, should that whole lotto thing actually happen, and one more affordable pick they actually get some serious mileage out of. Ahead, 12 leather jackets our editors love.
"I once owned a leather jacket that looked exactly like this, only I got it at a Buffalo Exchange in Albuquerque and it had once been worn by an actual biker. This is a sleek update." —Bibi Deitz, news editor
All Saints Gidley Leather Biker Jacket in Dark Slate Grey, $650; at All Saints
Photo:
All Saints
"The fur collar on this one makes it look luxe, but it's secretly vegan leather. You won't be able to tell the difference, and you won't be wearing lambskin."—Bibi Deitz, news editor
Lulus Obey Billie Black Vegan Leather Moto Jacket in Black, $120; at Lulus
Lulus
Lulus
"There isn't a jacket The Arrivals makes that I'm not dying to own, but this one is my latest obsession. I love the moto details and the color is perfect."—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
The Arrivals Väder II LMTD Sunset, $685; at The Arrivals
Photo:
The Arrivals
"I'd never in a million years guess that this was faux leather, and I love the slim fit. I'd wear it over a tank top or a crew-neck T-shirt." —Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
BLANKNYC Easy Rider Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $98; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
"This (in black) is my everyday 'leather' jacket—people ask me where it’s from All. The. Time. and it’s always satisfying to tell them it costs less than a hundred bucks. Having misplaced one or two jackets in the past, I’m definitely wary of dropping that much cash. This season I’m considering adding the lace-up version to my collection (at a very luxurious $148)." —Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
BLANKNYC Easy Rider Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $98; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
"I’m sorry, did I say one thousand? I meant four. And it doesn’t even have shoulders. I don’t care, though—it’s perrrfect. I’ve been obsessed with Balenciaga’s outerwear since, oh, 2004, so surely the accrued desire is enough to justify the purchase...right?" —Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Balenciaga Distressed Shearling Bombardier Jacket, $4,350; at Barneys New York
Photo:
Barneys New York
"This Sandy Liang gem is everything I could ever want in outerwear: slick, black leather on the outside, and pink pouffiness on the inside. It’s the coat of my dreams, but I’m pretty sure Santa will choke on his eggnog if I ask him for it, so should I start a GoFundMe page? Maybe." —Christina Grasso, social media manager
Sandy Liang Bowery Blush, $2,400; at Sandy Liang
Photo:
Sandy Liang
"On the other hand, this guy is a *little* more reasonably priced and perhaps a bit more versatile, too. It’s great for layering atop a simple white tee, or beneath a big Mongolian lamb fur vest, if you’re into that kind of thing." —Christina Grasso, social media manager
Zara Basic Leather Jacket, $189; at Zara
Zara
Zara
"For my 30th birthday, my husband gave me the gift of choosing any leather jacket I so desired—I know, lucky woman—and after trying on basically every style stocked in Manhattan, I ended up going with a tan moto jacket from a Florentine brand that happened to be in town for a trunk show. But this soft, pliable, form-fitting number was an incredibly close second, and has been haunting my dreams ever since. Guess I know what I’m asking for my birthday this year." —Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Vince Leather Scuba Jacket, $449.99; at Saks Off Fifth
Photo:
Saks Off Fifth
"So, I have a dirty little secret when it comes to leather jackets: My go-to, ride-or-die black moto that I throw over absolutely everything comes from Aeropostale. Yes, the tween store. But I swear you can’t even tell it’s faux leather, let alone the fact that it’s made for someone half my age. The cut and fit are perfect, and it’s held up really well through years of wear and tear—plus the price is pretty unbeatable." —Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Aeropostale Cape Juby Faux Leather Jacket, $44.75; at Aeropostale
Photo:
Aeropostale
“This Anine Bing jacket is the epitome of rocker-chic, and if you need me, I'll be over here staring at it. It lends insouciance to every outfit it touches (which would be all of them, if I could afford it).” —Lauren Caruso, site director
Anine Bing Cropped Moto Jacket, $1,099; at The Dreslyn
Photo:
The Dreslyn
“My go-to leather jacket is this one from Zara, mostly because of the sleeves. Most faux-leather jackets have baggy, unflattering ones, but because these are cut so narrow, it looks legit. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to layer under two coats and not sweat to death the second you walk inside.” —Lauren Caruso, site director
Zara Faux Leather Jacket, $69.90; at Zara
Zara
Zara