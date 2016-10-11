50 Genius Layering Ideas to Steal from Fall’s Most Inspiring Lookbooks

There’s a reason magazines’ fall fashion issues are always the thickest—whatever your feelings on the chillier weather, the season presents some of the best opportunities for getting dressed. Beyond the unbeatable textures—the coziness of cashmere sweaters, the rich patina of leather boots, the curl-up-in-it plushness of a velvet slip dress—there are infinitesimal ways in which fall clothing can be worn (something you can’t say about your wardrobe when it’s 90 degrees outside).

Yes, I’m talking about layering, the pile-it-on element of styling that can be the difference from an ok-outfit you see on Instagram and one you want to steal straight through the screen of your phone. Proportion, color, texture, and print are all considerations with an expertly-composed ensemble—and while you may have mastered the basics (a turtleneck under a pinafore dress, a denim jacket under a wool coat), rest assured there are still plenty of advanced-level layering lessons to learn.

One of the best places to look for inspiration? The lookbooks of some of your favorite labels, where outfits tend to be a little more approachable than on the runway, and where stylists have the chance to show off their skills. This season, we’ve combed through imagery from brands like Zara, Tictail, J.Crew, and Elizabeth and James for the most unexpected layering tricks you can totally try at home.

