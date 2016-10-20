35 New Ways to Wear Jeans This Fall

For all of denim’s best qualities—its versatility, its durability, its ease—it tends to play a starring role in our least exciting outfits. You know, the ones you roll out of bed and throw on for a trip to the grocery store or dry cleaners, when everything else seems like way too much effort. With fall here, however, layering opportunities abound, and there’s no need to stick to the (classic, but not exactly thrilling) combo of jeans and a T-shirt every day of the week.

A simple swap—a textured top and faux-fur jacket, for instance, or a long, drapey cardigan (they’re cool again, haven’t you heard?)—can give your favorite pair of skinnies or boyfriend jeans new life. For some inpso to get you started, we’ve rounded up 35 exciting ways to wear jeans this season in the gallery below. Click through for outfits to copy from now ‘till winter.