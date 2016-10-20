StyleCaster
35 New Ways to Wear Jeans This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

For all of denim’s best qualities—its versatility, its durability, its ease—it tends to play a starring role in our least exciting outfits. You know, the ones you roll out of bed and throw on for a trip to the grocery store or dry cleaners, when everything else seems like way too much effort. With fall here, however, layering opportunities abound, and there’s no need to stick to the (classic, but not exactly thrilling) combo of jeans and a T-shirt every day of the week.

MORE: Your Comprehensive Guide to Fall’s Best Denim

A simple swap—a textured top and faux-fur jacket, for instance, or a long, drapey cardigan (they’re cool again, haven’t you heard?)—can give your favorite pair of skinnies or boyfriend jeans new life. For some inpso to get you started, we’ve rounded up 35 exciting ways to wear jeans this season in the gallery below. Click through for outfits to copy from now ‘till winter.

MORE: How 8 STYLECASTER Editors Style Fall’s Must-Have Denim

Photo: Masha Sedgwick

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: Raquel Paiva

Photo: Melike Nin Stil Gunlugu

Photo: Jay Miranda

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Black Denim Chic

Photo: Yael Steren

Photo: Tail of Snowbear

Photo: Fashion Enth

Photo: Marilyn's Closet

Photo: Selective Potential

Photo: The Mop Top

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: The Mop Top

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Where Did U Get That?

Photo: Pretty Little Hangers

Photo: The Mop Top

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: The Knotted Chain

Phot: Raquel Paiva

Photo: My Blonde Gal

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Kelly Augustine

Photo: Mia Mia Mine

Photo: An Unusual Style

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Kristy Who

Photo: Walk In Wonderland

Photo: Galant Girl

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Yin2MyYang

