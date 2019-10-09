StyleCaster
25 Fall Jackets You’ll Want to Cuddle Up in Forever

Maggie Griswold
Photo: ZARA/Eloquii/Cierra Miller.

Bring on the chilly temperatures, bonfires and late night s’mores, crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice everything. Fall is officially here, and it’s about time we dressed like it. While it’s still too warm for my liking in Los Angeles, plenty of cities are boasting about their cool temperatures, leaving me to dream about all the fall jackets I can’t wear quite yet. For those of you lucky enough to have some 65 degree days, you’re going to want to stock up on all these cute jackets ASAP. (And if you’re like me, stuck in the middle of an 80 degree fall, you can always go ahead and shop these jackets, with hope that the weather will cool off soon.) Regardless of the current temperature, these fall jackets are too cute to pass up shopping—and wearing, even if it’s just inside with the AC blasting.

Fall jackets are probably my favorite type of outerwear because they’re both functional and stylish. It’s incredibly difficult to make a giant down-to-your-ankles puffer coat look chic when it’s 30 degrees outside. But a cropped puffer jacket? A corduroy jacket in fall hues? A sherpa-lined denim jacket? Those are all incredibly easy to style for fall—and work well with any autumnal wardrobe. Seriously, there are so many jackets perfect for fall weather. Throw a corduroy jacket on over your favorite lightweight turtleneck and mom jeans or layer a cropped puffer coat over a chic midi dress. The possibilities are endless, so you might as well embrace the fall jacket trends and get shopping.

Below, you’ll find 25 of the cutest fall jackets available now. From soft and cozy jackets you’ll want to take a nap in to jackets perfect for keeping your brunch ensemble chic and warm, you can’t go wrong with any of these autumnal beauties. Embrace the season and amp up your fall wardrobe the way it was meant to be amped up—with lots and lots of cute fall jackets.

Block Color Puffer Jacket $89.90
Wrap me up in this puffer jacket all season long.

Lust for Life Jacket $198
The perfect fall green.

Corduroy Swing Chore Coat $128
Corduroy is the fabric of the season, baby, and I’m loving it.

R29 x Eloquii Faux Fur Bomber Jacket $129.95
A faux fur bomber jacket? Um, yes please.

Plaid Hooded Jacket $69.90
Plaid is a fall must-have.

Churchbridge Jacket $1950
How! Sleek! Is! This! Jacket!

Boyfriend Denim Jacket $99.95
If you don’t have an oversized boyfriend denim jacket, you’re doing fall wrong.

Sherpa Hazlewood Jacket $165
This jacket features the pretties fall colors.

L-2b Sherpa Flight Jacket $180
Whoever said camo can’t be chic was obviously mistaken.

Happy Day Dreamer Jacket $168
Creamy and dreamy.

Women's Luck Hooded Puffer Jacket $298
Pretty (and cozy) in pink.

Part Time Love Cord Jacket $148
Lime green just became fall-approved.

Sascha Asymmetrical Jacket $180
Feeling red hot—even when it’s chilly outside.

Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $128
I’m a sucker for a good sherpa-lined denim jacket.

Covered with Color Denim Jacket $64.99
Amp up your fall denim jacket with a bold color.

B-15 Straight Hem Mod $250
That collar, though!!

On My Mind Bomber Jacket $198
I’m in love with those dark raspberry hues.

Natasha Faux Fur Jacket $170
This jacket looks ridiculously soft and cozy.

LMC Sherpa Western Jacket $348
This might be my ideal fall jacket.

Oversized Puffer Jacket $89.90
A neutral puffer jacket is a must-have for all the chilly months.

Furry Reversible Hooded Jacket $248
I’d take a million naps in this faux fur jacket.

Meredith Corduroy Coat $398
Simple, elegant and the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe.

The Boxy-Crop Jean Jacket $128
Everyone should have a black denim jacket for autumn.

Corduroy Puffer Jacket $168
Get in my closet right now.

Petula Puff-Sleeved Moto Jacket $160
A colorful moto jacket with a puffy sleeved twist.

 

