25 Fall Jackets You’ll Want to Cuddle Up in Forever

Bring on the chilly temperatures, bonfires and late night s’mores, crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice everything. Fall is officially here, and it’s about time we dressed like it. While it’s still too warm for my liking in Los Angeles, plenty of cities are boasting about their cool temperatures, leaving me to dream about all the fall jackets I can’t wear quite yet. For those of you lucky enough to have some 65 degree days, you’re going to want to stock up on all these cute jackets ASAP. (And if you’re like me, stuck in the middle of an 80 degree fall, you can always go ahead and shop these jackets, with hope that the weather will cool off soon.) Regardless of the current temperature, these fall jackets are too cute to pass up shopping—and wearing, even if it’s just inside with the AC blasting.

Fall jackets are probably my favorite type of outerwear because they’re both functional and stylish. It’s incredibly difficult to make a giant down-to-your-ankles puffer coat look chic when it’s 30 degrees outside. But a cropped puffer jacket? A corduroy jacket in fall hues? A sherpa-lined denim jacket? Those are all incredibly easy to style for fall—and work well with any autumnal wardrobe. Seriously, there are so many jackets perfect for fall weather. Throw a corduroy jacket on over your favorite lightweight turtleneck and mom jeans or layer a cropped puffer coat over a chic midi dress. The possibilities are endless, so you might as well embrace the fall jacket trends and get shopping.

Below, you’ll find 25 of the cutest fall jackets available now. From soft and cozy jackets you’ll want to take a nap in to jackets perfect for keeping your brunch ensemble chic and warm, you can’t go wrong with any of these autumnal beauties. Embrace the season and amp up your fall wardrobe the way it was meant to be amped up—with lots and lots of cute fall jackets.

Wrap me up in this puffer jacket all season long.

The perfect fall green.

Corduroy is the fabric of the season, baby, and I’m loving it.

A faux fur bomber jacket? Um, yes please.

Plaid is a fall must-have.

How! Sleek! Is! This! Jacket!

If you don’t have an oversized boyfriend denim jacket, you’re doing fall wrong.

This jacket features the pretties fall colors.

Whoever said camo can’t be chic was obviously mistaken.

Creamy and dreamy.

Pretty (and cozy) in pink.

Lime green just became fall-approved.

Feeling red hot—even when it’s chilly outside.

I’m a sucker for a good sherpa-lined denim jacket.

Amp up your fall denim jacket with a bold color.

That collar, though!!

I’m in love with those dark raspberry hues.

This jacket looks ridiculously soft and cozy.

This might be my ideal fall jacket.

A neutral puffer jacket is a must-have for all the chilly months.

I’d take a million naps in this faux fur jacket.

Simple, elegant and the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe.

Everyone should have a black denim jacket for autumn.

Get in my closet right now.

A colorful moto jacket with a puffy sleeved twist.

