The Fall Jackets Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Ah, fall: a time when you can throw on the most basic of outfits and top it off with a decent-looking jacket, and all of a sudden you have An Outfit. Conversely, said jacket has the power to totally sabotage your look (think: an outdated puffer atop a perfectly on-trend pinafore dress).
But not these picks: We found 21 fall jackets—bombers, anoraks, trenches, moto jackets, even a must-have velvet blazer—to top off every single outfit from now until December. And don’t be afraid to layer up: Wrap it around your waist while it’s still balmy out, or layer a varsity-style bomber atop a leather jacket once the cool temps set in for a totally a Gigi Hadid-esque look. Our favorite fall jackets to shop, ahead.
The Arrivals Winter Vader Moto Jacket, $745; at The Arrivals
Photo:
The Arrivals
Everlane The Lightweight Anorak, $98; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
AYR El Bandito Trench, $425; at AYR
Photo:
AYR
Forever21 Plus Size Satin Bomber Jacket, $34.90; at Forever21
Photo:
Forever21
Topshop Petite Fan Print Slouchy Blazer, $110; at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Alexander Wang Leather-trimmed Eyelet-Embellished Shell Bomber Jacket, $2,155; at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter
Zara Animal Print Jacket, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Uniqlo Women Riders Double Jacket, $69.90; at Uniqlo
Photo:
Uniqlo
Hilfiger Collection Scuba Varsity Bomber Jacket, $494; at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Pixie Market Pink Floral Embroidered Satin Bomber Jacket, $84; at Pixie Market
Photo:
Pixie Market
alice + olivia Chloe Denim Jacket, $695; at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
J.Crew City Trench, $158; at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew
Madewell Fleet Jacket, $118; at Madewell
Photo:
Madewell
COS Raw-Edge Wool Coat, $250; at COS
Photo:
COS
New Look Plus Check Side Split Coat, $57; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
SJYP White Denim “Blue Is My Name” Jacket, $440; at SSENSE
Photo:
SSENSE