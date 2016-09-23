The Fall Jackets Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Ah, fall: a time when you can throw on the most basic of outfits and top it off with a decent-looking jacket, and all of a sudden you have An Outfit. Conversely, said jacket has the power to totally sabotage your look (think: an outdated puffer atop a perfectly on-trend pinafore dress).

But not these picks: We found 21 fall jackets—bombers, anoraks, trenches, moto jackets, even a must-have velvet blazer—to top off every single outfit from now until December. And don’t be afraid to layer up: Wrap it around your waist while it’s still balmy out, or layer a varsity-style bomber atop a leather jacket once the cool temps set in for a totally a Gigi Hadid-esque look. Our favorite fall jackets to shop, ahead.