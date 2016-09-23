StyleCaster
The Fall Jackets Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

Ah, fall: a time when you can throw on the most basic of outfits and top it off with a decent-looking jacket, and all of a sudden you have An Outfit. Conversely, said jacket has the power to totally sabotage your look (think: an outdated puffer atop a perfectly on-trend pinafore dress).

But not these picks: We found 21 fall jackets—bombers, anoraks, trenches, moto jackets, even a must-have velvet blazer—to top off every single outfit from now until December. And don’t be afraid to layer up: Wrap it around your waist while it’s still balmy out, or layer a varsity-style bomber atop a leather jacket once the cool temps set in for a totally a Gigi Hadid-esque look. Our favorite fall jackets to shop, ahead.

1 of 21

Silence + Noise Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

The Arrivals Winter Vader Moto Jacket, $745; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals

Everlane The Lightweight Anorak, $98; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

AYR El Bandito Trench, $425; at AYR

Photo: AYR

Forever21 Plus Size Satin Bomber Jacket, $34.90; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21

Topshop Petite Fan Print Slouchy Blazer, $110; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Club Monaco Hendryx Vest, $398; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Alexander Wang Leather-trimmed Eyelet-Embellished Shell Bomber Jacket, $2,155; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Zara Animal Print Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Uniqlo Women Riders Double Jacket, $69.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Hilfiger Collection Scuba Varsity Bomber Jacket, $494; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Reformation Spectre Jacket, $248; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Pixie Market Pink Floral Embroidered Satin Bomber Jacket, $84; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

alice + olivia Chloe Denim Jacket, $695; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

J.Crew City Trench, $158; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Madewell Fleet Jacket, $118; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

COS Raw-Edge Wool Coat, $250; at COS

Photo: COS

New Look Plus Check Side Split Coat, $57; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Wood Wood Monica Jacket, $425; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Oak + Fort Coat 4169; $128; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

SJYP White Denim “Blue Is My Name” Jacket, $440; at SSENSE

Photo: SSENSE

