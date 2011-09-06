Fall In Love With Karolina Kurkova For Rag & Bone

For their fall ad campaign, Rag & Bone is once again turning to the DIY theme, where models are given a bag of clothes, a camera, and free reign to style and direct their shoots. This season the focus will fall on denim, taking a back-to-basics approach to the company’s look. The campaign will feature various models, but they are kick-starting the series with Karolina Kurkova, who took to the beach to style her shoot.

Rag & Bone will release new images every two weeks or so on both their website and Facebook page. Click through to take a look at the first set of photos from the campaign and let us know what you think!

Photos via Rag & Bone