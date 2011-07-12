Fall In Love With Elle Fanning’s Marc by Marc Ad Campaign

Elle Fanning‘s full Fall 2011 ad campaign for Marc by Marc Jacobs has finally arrived, and although we didn’t think it was possible to fall deeper in love with the rising starlet, we just did. The doe eyed 13-year-old expertly models Jacobs’ retro-chic diffusion line, which has become famous over the years for its easy cotton tops and dresses, pops of vibrant color, youthful cuts and killer accessories.

This collection – heavy on the seventies influences and earth tones – has Elle looking much more grown up than we’re used to, save for her bare-faced beauty looks and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. In the campaign she rocks several silk wrap dresses, a fur-collared trench coat wool trousers and cotton ankle socks with sandals with poise and aplomb, and we can see why Jacobs chose the young actress as his Fall 2011 muse.

Click through to see the full campaign – if this one is any indication, there are certainly many more to come in her future.

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue