Fall Fashion – How StyleCaster Members Wear Their Skirts!

As much as 2010 has been a menswear kind of fashion year, just-for-the-girls looks are holding our attentions as of late. We’ve seen the maxi skirt having a major moment this season, but we’re loving a mini for right now too when styled right. We went to our StyleCaster members to give us some fresh inspiration for getting our skirt on. Whether you’re feeling the maxi, high-waisted, or leg baring styles, there’s a new way to wear it and SC’s stylish ladies are showing us how. Click through the slide show for styling tips and tricks from fashion savvy girls that know how to wear it right.
Belts And Brights: For StyleCaster member Lucy Laucht it's all about taking a bold statement skirt and belting it for a more casual feel. We love the way Lucy has knotted this chunky brown leather version to bring the bold look back down to Earth.
Military Mama: Beth Jones pairs two of our favorite Fall 2010 trends utilitarian inspired pieces and maxi skirts into a perfect fall outfit. Instead of tucking your shirt in, let it hang out over a maxi, but belt it to give the look a more structured silhouette.
A Slouchy Statement: There's nothing we love more than a comfy, slouchy tee, but we hate that people sometimes translate that to lazy Sunday only fashion. Mel Oooo shows here that that mindset is definitely not in her vocabulary, pairing her statement skirt and chunky platforms with a tee worthy of falling asleep in. Fall is all about comfort, after all.
Lumberjack Glam: Give your mini skirt the lumberjack treatment by throwing an over-sized plaid shirt on top. Kitty Cotten gets the look right with nerdy chic rims and a (faux?) fur hat.
Glitter, Tights, Go! Sarah Gleeson is a shining example of how to style a mini skirt for night when the cooler weather hits. Added points for mixing and matching sequins with a patterned top. We love!