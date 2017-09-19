13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

Let’s be honest: Third (or—cringe—fourth) day hair is sometimes way too difficult to make look presentable. This is one of the many reasons we’re loving hats for fall. If you’re sick of emptying a can of dry shampoo onto your roots, you can simply throw on cute a hat and save yourself time and money.
Plus, on rainy, humid days, hats conceal unruly hair that won’t behave, and on super-sunny ones, they protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Oh, and did we mention that with fall upon us, hats help fight the chill, too. What more could you ask for?
Yet despite being practical necessities, hats can also look amazing, completing an ensemble you didn’t even know had something missing until you added the right hat. To see how some of our favorite bloggers are styling hats for fall, click the slideshow below—then shop our favorite picks.
Tilt it Back
Gisele is Nerdy
Gold Studs
Raquel Gold Studded Hat, $30; at TOBI
TOBI
Contrasting Colors
Stephanie Taylor Jackson
Mix With Icy Hair
instagram / @volkova_marie
A Little Bling
Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat, $75; at Overland.
Overland
Two-Tone Options
Elena Klimashevskaya
Contrast is Key
Christa Kononen
Floppy Boho
The Beauty Studio
Straw Ease
Wallace Yolicia
Black Only
Don't Be a Runaway
Cute Detective
Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band, $44.95; at Sole/Society
Sole/Society
Muted Colors
Arizona Girl
Statement Buckle
River Island
Full On Retro
Gisele Wears Denim
Army-Like Engineer Hat
Anthropologie
Black Paperboy
Vame's World
Sparkle and Shine
Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim, $245; at Revolve.
Revolve
Brand Loyalty
Sandra Samuel
Shoutout a City
southmoonunder
Stripped Perfection
XOXO Hilamee
Large Logo
Ria Michelle
Represent a Team
Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat, $38; at Free People.
Free People
Let Hair Flow
Ania B
Herringbone Pattern
Anthropologie
Black Leather
Ann Kos
Business Casual
The August Diaries
Hint of Cheetah
The Beauty Studio
White on White
An Unusual Style
Earth Tone Color
Free People
Honeycomb-Knit
Honeycomb-Knit Beanie, $12.99; at Old Navy.
Old Navy