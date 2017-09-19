13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

Let’s be honest: Third (or—cringe—fourth) day hair is sometimes way too difficult to make look presentable. This is one of the many reasons we’re loving hats for fall. If you’re sick of emptying a can of dry shampoo onto your roots, you can simply throw on cute a hat and save yourself time and money.

Plus, on rainy, humid days, hats conceal unruly hair that won’t behave, and on super-sunny ones, they protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Oh, and did we mention that with fall upon us, hats help fight the chill, too. What more could you ask for?

Yet despite being practical necessities, hats can also look amazing, completing an ensemble you didn’t even know had something missing until you added the right hat. To see how some of our favorite bloggers are styling hats for fall, click the slideshow below—then shop our favorite picks.