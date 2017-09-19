StyleCaster
13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
by
Fangyi Zou in Soho
Photo: 2015

Let’s be honest: Third (or—cringe—fourth) day hair is sometimes way too difficult to make look presentable. This is one of the many reasons we’re loving hats for fall. If you’re sick of emptying a can of dry shampoo onto your roots, you can simply throw on cute a hat and save yourself time and money.

Plus, on rainy, humid days, hats conceal unruly hair that won’t behave, and on super-sunny ones, they protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Oh, and did we mention that with fall upon us, hats help fight the chill, too. What more could you ask for?

Yet despite being practical necessities, hats can also look amazing, completing an ensemble you didn’t even know had something missing until you added the right hat. To see how some of our favorite bloggers are styling hats for fall, click the slideshow below—then shop our favorite picks.

STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Tilt it Back
Photo: Gisele is Nerdy
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | TOBI
Gold Studs

Raquel Gold Studded Hat, $30; at TOBI

Photo: TOBI
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Contrasting Colors
Photo: Stephanie Taylor Jackson
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Mix With Icy Hair
Photo: instagram / @volkova_marie
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Overland
A Little Bling

Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat, $75; at Overland.

Photo: Overland
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Two-Tone Options
Photo: Elena Klimashevskaya
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Contrast is Key
Photo: Christa Kononen
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Beauty Studio
Floppy Boho

Floppy Boho Hat, $15; at the Beauty Studio.

Photo: The Beauty Studio
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Straw Ease
Photo: Wallace Yolicia
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Black Only
Photo: Don't Be a Runaway
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Sole/Society
Cute Detective

Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band, $44.95; at Sole/Society

Photo: Sole/Society
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Muted Colors
Photo: Arizona Girl
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | River Island
Statement Buckle

Black Gold Buckle Baker Boy Hat, $36; at River Island.

Photo: River Island
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Brimless
Photo: Gutiism
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Full On Retro
Photo: Gisele Wears Denim
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Anthropologie
Army-Like Engineer Hat

Silverton Engineer Hat, $58; at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Black Paperboy
Photo: Vame's World
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Revolve
Sparkle and Shine

Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim, $245; at Revolve.

Photo: Revolve
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Brand Loyalty
Photo: Sandra Samuel
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | South Moon Under
Shoutout a City

American Needle LA Dodgers Baseball Hat, $28; at Southmoonunder

Photo: southmoonunder
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Stripped Perfection
Photo: XOXO Hilamee
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Large Logo
Photo: Ria Michelle
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Free People
Represent a Team

Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat, $38; at Free People.

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Let Hair Flow
Photo: Ania B
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Anthropologie
Herringbone Pattern

Herringbone Baseball Cap, $48; at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Black Leather
Photo: Ann Kos
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
Business Casual
Photo: The August Diaries
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Beauty Studio
Hint of Cheetah

Pom Pom Sweater Hat, $10; at the Beauty Studio.

Photo: The Beauty Studio
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Hat Inspiration
White on White
Photo: An Unusual Style
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Free People
Earth Tone Color

Happy Trails Pom Beanie, $48; at Free People.

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Fall Hat Ideas | Old Navy
Honeycomb-Knit

Honeycomb-Knit Beanie, $12.99; at Old Navy.

Photo: Old Navy

share