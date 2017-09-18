StyleCaster
15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
Grain Bowl
Photo: Emilie Eats

Eating healthy can be a nuisance—especially when you don’t have a ton of time (or patience) to cook—and that’s why we love tossing together grain bowls during any season, but especially fall. Autumn fruits and vegetables like apples, pumpkin, brussels sprouts, and squash are the ideal grain bowl fillers, because they’re delicious, hearty, and healthy-as-hell. What’s not to like?

Bowls are ideal for serving up filling (but not over-the-top) portion sizes, they let you experience multiple textures and flavors with each bite, they save you money since you can easily prep them, and they’re quite the Instagrammable lunch if we do say so ourselves.

Need a little grain bowl inspo? Here are some of the fall bowls we’ll be trying this season.

 

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Butternut Squash Kale Salad
Butternut Squash Kale Salad

Well Plated

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Apple Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad
Apple Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad

Cooking on the Front Burner

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Fall Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Salad
Fall Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Salad

Emilie Eats

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad
Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Little Broken

Photo: Little Broken
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Breakfast Burrito Bowl with Sweet Potato Noodles
Breakfast Burrito Bowl with Sweet Potato Noodles

Food Faith Fitness

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
Chorizo Breakfast Bowl

Anya's Eats

Photo: Anya's Eats
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Breakfast Sweet Potat-"oats"
Breakfast Sweet Potat-"oats"

Little Bits Of

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Raw Apple-Cinnamon and Chia Breakfast Bowl
Raw Apple-Cinnamon and Chia Breakfast Bowl

Blissful Basil

Photo: Blissful Basil
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Kale and Butternut Squash Breakfast Bowl
Kale and Butternut Squash Breakfast Bowl

The Organic Dietitian

Photo: The Organic Dietitian
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Autumn Glow Salad with Lemon Dressing
Autumn Glow Salad with Lemon Dressing

Pinch of Yum

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Harvest Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl
Harvest Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl

Joyful Healthy Eats

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Chicken Quinoa Bowls
Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Chicken Quinoa Bowls

Cooking LSL

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Autumn Vegetable Grain Salad with Cider Mustard Vinaigrette
Autumn Vegetable Grain Salad with Cider Mustard Vinaigrette

Whole Bite

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Fall Harvest Power Bowl with Spiced Maple Tahini Dressing
Fall Harvest Power Bowl with Spiced Maple Tahini Dressing

Fit Mitten Kitchen

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Grain Bowl Recipes | Autumn Harvest Quinoa Bowls
Autumn Harvest Quinoa Bowls

Simply Quinoa

