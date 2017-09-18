15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season

Eating healthy can be a nuisance—especially when you don’t have a ton of time (or patience) to cook—and that’s why we love tossing together grain bowls during any season, but especially fall. Autumn fruits and vegetables like apples, pumpkin, brussels sprouts, and squash are the ideal grain bowl fillers, because they’re delicious, hearty, and healthy-as-hell. What’s not to like?

Bowls are ideal for serving up filling (but not over-the-top) portion sizes, they let you experience multiple textures and flavors with each bite, they save you money since you can easily prep them, and they’re quite the Instagrammable lunch if we do say so ourselves.

Need a little grain bowl inspo? Here are some of the fall bowls we’ll be trying this season.