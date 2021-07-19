4 Fall Fashion Trends It’s Not Too Early To Start Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, fall fashion. I couldn’t love it more if I tried! Fall is definitely my favorite season when it comes to styling, as I can combine my favorite aspects of winter (like chic jackets and fun layering) and summer (like showing some skin and playing with color) to create an especially dreamy wardrobe. This season, I really want to go all out, so I’m shopping the top fall fashion trends early to get ahead of the game.

What’s in, you ask? A major upgrade from the matching sweatsuit you thought you could carry over from 2020. It’s time to donate, babe! Even your loungewear should have an elevated twist these days, which is why silk and satin pajama-style matching sets are all the rage. Dress ’em up, dress ’em down, wear them to work or never leave your couch. You’ll be photo opp-ready regardless.

Now, when you want to edge things up, leather is the move. But I’m not talking that black leather moto jacket you’ve had in your closet since college! Swap the old staple for fun new colors and silhouettes—and FYI, there’s no need to shop the real deal. Viva la vegan!

As for accessories, maximalist jewelry is still all the rage, so go bold when it comes to buying earrings, rings and necklaces. Last but not least, this season’s most unexpected trend is a footwear moment: The cowboy boot. Can I get a yeehaw?? Western styles will replace trusty combat boots and over-the-knee going-out styles, giving even understated looks a little extra flair.

It’s truly the Wild, Wild West of fall fashion, so read on to shop the top trends worth trying below.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Bling Ring

PSA: Jewelry matters now more than ever before, so doing the bare minimum (AKA, a chunky gold chain) just won’t cut it. Summer’s maximalist accessories will make their way into fall, so go for statement rings, chunky chokers, stacked bracelets and anything that catches the light.

Monochrome Dôme Ring

Mejuri is known for their classic gold selection, but don’t think they can’t get in on the fun when it comes to color! This turquoise enamel ring with citrine stone is the perfect combination of special and playful.

I Have A Confession To Make Set

I’m a sucker for Melinda Maria’s MM Icons Earring Sets and this one in particular is especially good. Blingy, colorful, mismatched styles will rule this season, especially when paired with simpler outfits for a whimsical touch.

The New Matching Set

Say goodbye to matching sweatsuits worn at home or out of the house. Satin and silk sets are just as flowy and comfortable, but with a tailored twist that makes your off-duty ‘fit feel dressed-up.

Sylvie Top + Sandra Pants

I already own this Apparis set in Epsom green, and I’ll definitely be investing in the Noir colorway for fall and winter. The stretchy waistband on the Sandra Pants has made them my daily go-to, while the Sylvie Top looks great buttoned up or worn open with a bralette or tank.

Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

This Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set by LUNYA has that same tailored-pajama silhouette, available in six great colorways. Energized Blue is definitely my favorite, but the brand’s signature washable silk looks luxe in any hue.

Better Leather

This season, ditch the black leather jacket and lean into more unique colorways and silhouettes. Oh—and go faux! Vegan leather has improved so much over the years, proving there’s no need to snag the real deal when a perfect alternative exists. Swap moto jackets for leather trenches and blazers, or ditch the outerwear and lean into leather shirtdresses, trousers and more.

Natalia Faux Leather Trench In Lilac

A black leather trench will always be timeless, but if you’ve already got one you love, adding a pop of color to your leather lineup is the move. APPARIS’s Natalia Trench In Lilac is my personal pick.

Faux Leather Trench Dress in Cognac

A rich neutral leather looks just as luxe as classic black, but feels even more intentional. I’m obsessed with this belted Faux Leather Trench Dress from Eloquii, perfect to spice up your work wardrobe once we (sigh) return to office life.

Saddle Up

OTK boots are a thing of the past, as are basic black booties. Take a walk on the wild side—the Wild West, that is—with cowboy boots that play up western detailing. And don’t think these styles are strictly for denim! Pair them with dresses and skirts for an unexpected contrast.

Dagget Boot in Pink

Yes, you need a pair in brown or black, but don’t let that stop you from adding a statement boot to your lineup! These Dagget Boots by Jeffrey Campbell are guaranteed to turn heads.

Loral Western Boot

For a more classic colorway that still has a bit of flair, Dolce Vita’s Loral Western Boot has the perfect hint of snake detailing.