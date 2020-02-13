The Biggest Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall, According to Fashion Week

Scroll To See More Images

The weather hasn’t even started to warm up—Although the groundhog did predict we’d have an early spring—but we’re already over here thinking about the fall 2020 fashion trends. As I’m sure many of you would agree, fall typically has some of the cutest trends: sweaters, chic outerwear and beautiful colors inspired by the season. If you’re a fan of autumnal clothing, then the 2020 fall fashion trends are right up your alley. Yes, New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 is at its end, but the fall and winter styles are already on their way to your favorite retailers. We got a sneak preview of what to expect straight from the runways, and boy, are these trends good.

From autumnal hues ready to be the pop of color your wardrobe needs to some trends you’ll see throughout the entirety of 2020, these looks are sure to dominate the streets—and your Instagram feed. Designers like Christian Siriano and Coach have been right on the pulse of the fall 2020 fashion trends, and I personally cannot wait to rock all of these styles in the upcoming months. There’s a little something for everyone (and every body type). All it takes to look amazing wearing one of these trends is simply to put it on your body.

Below, you’ll find seven trends you can expect to see in the fall and winter of this year. Whether you’re a self-identified fashionista or just someone who likes to stay up to date on the current styles, you’re going to swoon over these fall trends. We haven’t reached spring yet, but I’m already looking forward to autumn.

Oversized Suiting—

There’s no doubt that 2019 was the year of the suit, and 2020 is no different. Suits—specifically oversized suits—will reign for fall and winter 2020. Whether you choose to don a full suit or just one piece (Shout out to oversized blazers continuing to trend this year!!), you can’t go wrong.

Big-Ass Fuzzy Coats—

The main goal for fall and winter 2020? Stay warm AF. Huge fuzzy coats are going to be everywhere for the cold months, so if you’re always freezing, you’re in luck. Cozying up in these giant coats can be your only perogative.

Feelin’ Fuchsia—

Fuchsia is about to be everywhere this fall and winter, folks. Forget wearing all black—It’s going to be a colorful fall. This fun color plays well with neutrals or other fun brights, so go ahead and wear it how you please. Pair a fuchsia top with classic black skinnies or add a fuchsia skirt to an all-neon outfit.

Mix It Up—

Pattern mixing is always a fun way to shake things up when you’re in a fashion rut, and it’s officially approve for fall and winter 2020. Play with pairing different stripes or polka dots or go even wilder with mixing up dissimilar patterns. Go bold or go home, babes.

Long-Sleeved Gloves—

Gloves! Are! Back! Forget only wearing gloves to a debutante ball—This accessory is here to stay for any formal occasion in 2020. Whether they’re neutral or a colorful hue, you’re sure to stand out (and stay on trend) with gloves this year.

It’s Just Asymmetry—

We saw a lot of asymmetry in the spring and summer 2020 trends, and it looks like they’re here to stay through fall and winter. Asymmetry is a fun style to play around with no matter your personal style, so go minimalist or bold. Either way, you’re sure to look hip AF.

Wide-Brim Hats—

Block out your haters and the sun with the trendy wide-brim hat. Sure, they air on the dramatic side, but this accessory is sure to pack a punch with any ensemble. Don’t be afraid to attempt this fall and winter trend—You never know how amazing something might look on you until you try it out.