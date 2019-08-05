The 5 Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall, According to Style Experts

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is in full (very hot!) swing, and fall is quickly approaching. (Seriously, where has the time gone?) If you’re someone who likes to stay on top of what’s popular, you’ll want to start preparing your wardrobe for all the fall 2019 fashion trends coming for the cooler (I hope…) months. Fall fashion is probably my absolute favorite, so I was extremely excited to see what brands were going to be offering for autumn. Get ready to make a statement this fall, because the upcoming trends are in no way minimalist.

For those of you who are really chomping at the bit (Do people still use that phrase?) to get started on your fall ensembles, have no fear. StyleCaster talked to fashion experts from Free People, Modcloth and Kohl’s, who all gave us a taste of what to expect in terms of trends for fall 2019. There are already tons of ways to shop each trend, so you can go ahead and get your wardrobe autumn-ready. The selections are bound to get even bigger in the coming months, though, so if you want to relish in summer a little bit longer, you’re totally fine. However you like to shop, there’s no denying you’ll be seeing these five trends everywhere in the next few months.

1. Statement Jackets

According to Free People, your fall outerwear should pack a major punch. A style expert gave StyleCaster the inside scoop: “All about a statement in our jackets looking into Fall – whether it’s an oversized puffer, rocker jacket with sequins, velvet, or faux fur, or our classic 70s shearling coats, our FP styles for Fall jackets have been WOW pieces.” The style experts at Kohl’s agree, telling us, “In outerwear, we are loving the conversational coat! Outerwear across our brands showcases great textures, faux fur and unique embellishments.”

2. Oversized Bags

The bigger the better. Free People let StyleCaster know what to expect in terms of bags for fall. “Oversized totes and utilitarian styles are going to be all over our website going into the next season. Big on big silhouettes will be making a comeback,” says a Free People style expert.

3. Western Booties

Welcome to the wild, wild west. Western booties are a fall staple, according to both Mary Jiminez, VP of Merchandising at Modcloth, and the style experts at Free People. Jiminez exclaims, “It’s all about Western influence booties.” Well, go on and giddy up, cowboy.

4. Vintage-Inspired Denim

Much to my excitement, vintage-inspired denim is staying through fall. Modcloth, Free People and Kohl’s let us know that vintage denim styles are big for the season. Lizz Wasserman, VP of fashion at Modcloth, tells us, “We are starting to launch more true denim styles-looking to the different decades of vintage we are inspired by – think Gloria Vanderbilt and vintage Calvin Klein. We’ve got great styles in a high waisted skinny, a great seamed flare and a fantastic wide leg-and we are all about contrast stitching which makes it look really fresh and really flattering, too.” The style experts at Kohl’s agree. “We are seeing vintage inspired denim continue to be a trend, along with unique styles that range from high-waisted to the boyfriend cut,” Kohl’s tells us.

5. Texture, Texture and More Texture

According to the style experts at Kohl’s, texture will play a major role in fall fashion for 2019. “Textures are going to be huge this Fall as well – like corduroy, velvet and pleated satin,” Kohl’s tells StyleCaster. I’m swooning already.

