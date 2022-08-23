Target Just Put 800+ Fall Shirts, Pants & Dresses on Sale Starting at $5 — Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know the weather is still reaching the 90s across most of the country, but September 1 is just around the corner, so trust me, fall is on the way. Although it might not seem like it now, we’re closer to chilly days and nights, so you might as well start stocking up on the best fall fashion finds at Target now.

This season, Target has seriously leveled-up its fall fashion game. There are so many fall colors and textures available at affordable prices. Riding boots are going to be in this season, and Target has the perfect knee-high flat boot in different shades and styles. TikTok is styling riding boots with oversized belted shirts, but you can’t go wrong with this transitional weather accessory. Slouchy sweaters, puff sleeves and shackets of all shapes and colors are also everywhere. Pick up a few of these staples now before your size sells out, because when Target lovers find a good deal, you better believe they spread the word about it (after they pick up their size, of course).

Here are our picks for the best fall fashion finds that are online now:

Women’s Button-Front Cardigan

OMG, pair this ultra-chic sweater with jeans and heels on the weekend of with slacks for work and you’ll be cute and cozy all season long.

Women’s Puff Long Sleeve

This puff-sleeve top comes in five different colors in sizes XS to 4X — and you can pick it up for just under $30.

Women’s Anorak Jacket

This is the perfect shacket for unexpected chilly nights. Plus, there’s tons of pockets to keep all of your necessities in. Phone, keys, wallet, mask, Halloween candy… Did we miss anything?

Button-Front Knit Bodycon Dress

Pair this past-the-knee dress with a plaid flannel, shacket or even leather jacket for the perfect fall look that’ll take you from day to night.

Cami Lace Dress

This is like the adult version of the nightie Olivia Rodrigo just wore out. Because of the length, you can easily dress it up or down, and it’s the perfect amount of coverage while still being sexy and chic.

Ruched Knit Dress

Why not have your wine match your dress? This knit dress has all the right details, like rouching on the side to give it an ultra-form-fitting look.

Sadie Western Boots

If you can believe it, these chic AF boots are on sale for under $50. Seriously run, don’t walk, over to Target to pick them up in one of two colors.

Water Repellant Chelsea Boots

These chelsea boots are water-repellent and they’ll be able to handle any unexpected fall rainstorm you get caught in on your way to apple picking.

Flap Saddle Crossbody Bag

The three different colors of this bag give it texture and versatility to perfectly pair with a button-down, jeans and boots, or a dress and leather jacket.