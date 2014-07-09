The Best of the Fall Campaigns: Rita Ora for Cavalli, Gisele for Balenciaga, More

Temperatures may be hovering in the 80s and up, but fashion brands are already preparing for the release of their fall collections by debuting their much anticipated fall ad campaigns.
From Rita Ora posing without pants for Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2014 ad campaign to Kendall Jenner appearing alongside bonafide supermodels like Mariacarla Boscono and Julia Nobis for Givenchy, there is a lot of buzz around this year’s advertisements. This is also marks the year of the Gisele Bündchen’s grand return to high-fashion modeling—she’s appearing in Stuart Weitzman, Isabel Marant, and Balenciaga’s ads, the latter with a boyish buzz cut. And it’s not just the models making waves! Following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld, who is often behind the lens for Chanel, Domenico Dolce shot this season’s Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign himself.
Roberto Cavalli
Model: Rita Ora
Photographer: Francesco Carrozzini
Another shot of Rita Ora's Fall 2014 ad campaign for Roberto Cavalli.
Balenciaga
Model: Gisele Bündchen
Photographer: Steven Klein
Rag & Bone
Model: Winona Ryder
Photographer: Glen Luchford
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Models: Discovered Via Instagram
Photographer: David Sims
Kenzo
Models: Guinevere van Seenus and Robert McKinnon
Photographer: Pierpaolo Ferrari
Louis Vuitton
Model: Charlotte Gainsbourg
Photographer: Annie Leibovitz
Jason Wu
Model: Adriana Lima
Photographer: Inez & Vinoodh
Isabel Marant
Model: Gisele Bündchen
Photographer: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Marc Jacobs
Models: Julia Nobis and Waleska Gorczevski
Photographer: David Sims
Moschino
Models: Linda Evangelista, Stella Tennant, Carolyn Murphy, Saskia de Brauw, Karen Elson, and Raquel Zimmermann
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Prada
Models: Mica Arganaraz and Karl Kolbitz
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Mulberry
Model: Cara Delevingne
Photographer: Tim Walker
Stuart Weitzman
Model: Gisele Bündchen
Photographer: Mario Testino
Givenchy
Models: Alessio Pozzi, Jamie Bochert, Julia Nobis, Kendall Jenner, Mariacarla Boscono, Peter Brant, Veroniek Gielkens
Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Longchamp
Model: Alexa Chung
Photographer: Max Vadukul
Dolce & Gabbana
Models: Claudia Schiffer, Bianca Balti, Vittoria Ceretti, Kate Bogucharskaia, Nastya Sten, and Eva Berzina
Photographer: Domenico Dolce