The Best of the Fall Campaigns: Rita Ora for Cavalli, Gisele for Balenciaga, More

Temperatures may be hovering in the 80s and up, but fashion brands are already preparing for the release of their fall collections by debuting their much anticipated fall ad campaigns.

From Rita Ora posing without pants for Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2014 ad campaign to Kendall Jenner appearing alongside bonafide supermodels like Mariacarla Boscono and Julia Nobis for Givenchy, there is a lot of buzz around this year’s advertisements. This is also marks the year of the Gisele Bündchen’s grand return to high-fashion modeling—she’s appearing in Stuart Weitzman, Isabel Marant, and Balenciaga’s ads, the latter with a boyish buzz cut. And it’s not just the models making waves! Following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld, who is often behind the lens for Chanel, Domenico Dolce shot this season’s Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign himself.

Scroll through for the best of the Fall 2014 ad campaigns, and check back often! We’ll be adding more as they’re released through the summer.

