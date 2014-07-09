StyleCaster
The Best of the Fall Campaigns: Rita Ora for Cavalli, Gisele for Balenciaga, More

Temperatures may be hovering in the 80s and up, but fashion brands are already preparing for the release of their fall collections by debuting their much anticipated fall ad campaigns.

From Rita Ora posing without pants for Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2014 ad campaign to Kendall Jenner appearing alongside bonafide supermodels like Mariacarla Boscono and Julia Nobis for Givenchy, there is a lot of buzz around this year’s advertisements. This is also marks the year of the Gisele Bündchen’s grand return to high-fashion modeling—she’s appearing in Stuart Weitzman, Isabel Marant, and Balenciaga’s ads, the latter with a boyish buzz cut. And it’s not just the models making waves! Following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld, who is often behind the lens for Chanel, Domenico Dolce shot this season’s Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign himself.

Scroll through for the best of the Fall 2014 ad campaigns, and check back often! We’ll be adding more as they’re released through the summer.

Roberto Cavalli

Model: Rita Ora

Photographer: Francesco Carrozzini

Another shot of Rita Ora's Fall 2014 ad campaign for Roberto Cavalli. 

Balenciaga

Model: Gisele Bündchen

Photographer: Steven Klein

Rag & Bone

Model: Winona Ryder

Photographer: Glen Luchford

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Models: Discovered Via Instagram

Photographer: David Sims

Kenzo

Models: Guinevere van Seenus and Robert McKinnon

Photographer: Pierpaolo Ferrari

Louis Vuitton

Model: Charlotte Gainsbourg

Photographer: Annie Leibovitz

Jason Wu

Model: Adriana Lima

Photographer: Inez & Vinoodh

Isabel Marant

Model: Gisele Bündchen

Photographer: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Marc Jacobs

Models: Julia Nobis and Waleska Gorczevski

Photographer: David Sims

Moschino

Models: Linda Evangelista, Stella Tennant, Carolyn Murphy, Saskia de Brauw, Karen Elson, and Raquel Zimmermann

Photographer: Steven Meisel 

Prada

Models: Mica Arganaraz and Karl Kolbitz

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Mulberry

Model: Cara Delevingne

Photographer: Tim Walker

Stuart Weitzman

Model: Gisele Bündchen

Photographer: Mario Testino

Givenchy

Models: Alessio Pozzi, Jamie Bochert, Julia Nobis, Kendall Jenner, Mariacarla Boscono, Peter Brant, Veroniek Gielkens

Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Longchamp

Model: Alexa Chung

Photographer: Max Vadukul

Dolce & Gabbana

Models: Claudia Schiffer, Bianca Balti, Vittoria Ceretti, Kate Bogucharskaia, Nastya Sten, and Eva Berzina

Photographer: Domenico Dolce

