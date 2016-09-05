StyleCaster
What Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall, According to Zara

What's hot
by
Photo: Zara

While the fashion universe may be about to move on to Spring 2017, the rest of the (sane) world is just now getting excited about fall fashion. Ground zero for the coming trends? Zara, of course.

For better or for worse, the fast-fashion retailer plays a large part in dictating what you, your friends, and everyone you know will be wearing for the coming season—and even if quite a few of the looks originated on the runways, it’s Zara’s billion-dollar job to figure out which ones we’ll all actually want to shop.

This season, the retail giant is leaning hard into trends like leopard print, luxe embroidery, and eye-catching accessories like oversize faux-pearl earrings and guitar-strap bags. Ahead, see some of the about-to-be-everywhere looks for fall—and shop 21 of the best new arrivals.

1 of 21
Leopard Print
Leopard Print

Finely Pleated Printed Skirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Leopard Print
Leopard Print

Animal Print Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Leopard Print
Leopard Print

Poplin Shirt, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Embroidery
Embroidery

Embroidered Velvet Culottes, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Embroidery
Embroidery

Embroidered Check Top, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Embroidery
Embroidery

Long Embroidered Dress, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Faux Pearls
Faux Pearls

Dangling Pearl Earrings, $15.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Faux Pearls
Faux Pearls

Pearl Choker Necklace, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Faux Pearls
Faux Pearls

Mini Pearl Hoop Earrings, $15.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Extra-Long Sleeves
Extra-Long Sleeves

Shirt with Metallic Detail, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Extra-Long Sleeves
Extra-Long Sleeves

Oversized Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Extra-Long Sleeves
Extra-Long Sleeves

Sweater with Tie Detail on Sleeve, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Statement-Strap Bags
Statement-Strap Bags

Double Look Leather Mini Cross Body Bag, $59.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Statement-Strap Bags
Statement-Strap Bags

Contrasting Cord Backpack, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Statement-Strap Bags
Statement-Strap Bags

Crossbody Bag with Slogan, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Dusty Pink
Dusty Pink

Shiny Cropped Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Dusty Pink
Dusty Pink

Shiny Skirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Dusty Pink
Dusty Pink

Silky Feel T-Shirt, $19.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Sporty Stripes
Sporty Stripes

Sport Sweater, $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Sporty Stripes
Sporty Stripes

Loafers with Two-Tone Stripes, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Sporty Stripes
Sporty Stripes

Pajama Style Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

