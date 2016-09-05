What Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall, According to Zara

While the fashion universe may be about to move on to Spring 2017, the rest of the (sane) world is just now getting excited about fall fashion. Ground zero for the coming trends? Zara, of course.
For better or for worse, the fast-fashion retailer plays a large part in dictating what you, your friends, and everyone you know will be wearing for the coming season—and even if quite a few of the looks originated on the runways, it’s Zara’s billion-dollar job to figure out which ones we’ll all actually want to shop.
This season, the retail giant is leaning hard into trends like leopard print, luxe embroidery, and eye-catching accessories like oversize faux-pearl earrings and guitar-strap bags. Ahead, see some of the about-to-be-everywhere looks for fall—and shop 21 of the best new arrivals.
Leopard Print
Finely Pleated Printed Skirt, $49.90; at Zara
Leopard Print
Animal Print Jacket, $99.90; at Zara
Leopard Print
Poplin Shirt, $29.90; at Zara
Embroidery
Embroidered Velvet Culottes, $129; at Zara
Embroidery
Embroidered Check Top, $49.90; at Zara
Embroidery
Long Embroidered Dress, $129; at Zara
Faux Pearls
Dangling Pearl Earrings, $15.90; at Zara
Faux Pearls
Pearl Choker Necklace, $35.90; at Zara
Faux Pearls
Mini Pearl Hoop Earrings, $15.90; at Zara
Extra-Long Sleeves
Shirt with Metallic Detail, $39.90; at Zara
Extra-Long Sleeves
Oversized Sweater, $39.90; at Zara
Extra-Long Sleeves
Sweater with Tie Detail on Sleeve, $49.90; at Zara
Statement-Strap Bags
Double Look Leather Mini Cross Body Bag, $59.90; at Zara
Statement-Strap Bags
Contrasting Cord Backpack, $49.90; at Zara
Statement-Strap Bags
Crossbody Bag with Slogan, $35.90; at Zara
Dusty Pink
Shiny Cropped Sweater, $49.90; at Zara
Dusty Pink
Shiny Skirt, $49.90; at Zara
Dusty Pink
Silky Feel T-Shirt, $19.90; at Zara
Sporty Stripes
Sport Sweater, $25.90; at Zara
Sporty Stripes
Loafers with Two-Tone Stripes, $39.90; at Zara
Sporty Stripes
Pajama Style Trousers, $69.90; at Zara
