What Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall, According to Zara

While the fashion universe may be about to move on to Spring 2017, the rest of the (sane) world is just now getting excited about fall fashion. Ground zero for the coming trends? Zara, of course.

For better or for worse, the fast-fashion retailer plays a large part in dictating what you, your friends, and everyone you know will be wearing for the coming season—and even if quite a few of the looks originated on the runways, it’s Zara’s billion-dollar job to figure out which ones we’ll all actually want to shop.

This season, the retail giant is leaning hard into trends like leopard print, luxe embroidery, and eye-catching accessories like oversize faux-pearl earrings and guitar-strap bags. Ahead, see some of the about-to-be-everywhere looks for fall—and shop 21 of the best new arrivals.