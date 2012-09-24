Fall Essential: Wide-Brimmed Hats

We’d be hard-pressed to choose our top trend of the season: One day we feel inclined to channel our inner rock ‘n’ roll chick, a la Anita Pallenberg, and the next we want to step right into an Audrey Hepburn film. One thing that we forsee being a steady fall staple, though: a basic or extreme hat. Right now, we’re partial to wide-brimmed versions.

If you’re new to sporting a hat, we suggest keeping the rest of your threads basic (think jeans and a tee or a black-on-black ensemble). For a more directional approach, try wearing one with a printed jacket or baroque-inspired pants to challenge some of the coolest street style subjects.

Here, we uncovered a range of options varying in style and price. Read on to see some of the best options around!