Fall Essential: Wide-Brimmed Hats

We’d be hard-pressed to choose our top trend of the season: One day we feel inclined to channel our inner rock ‘n’ roll chick, a la Anita Pallenberg, and the next we want to step right into an Audrey Hepburn film. One thing that we forsee being a steady fall staple, though: a basic or extreme hat. Right now, we’re partial to wide-brimmed versions.
If you’re new to sporting a hat, we suggest keeping the rest of your threads basic (think jeans and a tee or a black-on-black ensemble). For a more directional approach, try wearing one with a printed jacket or baroque-inspired pants to challenge some of the coolest street style subjects.
Here, we uncovered a range of options varying in style and price. Read on to see some of the best options around!
One of the it-accessories of the season, wide-brimmed hats take on various shapes and sizes to fit a range of outfits.
The incorporation of hardware with this hat makes it the perfect option if you're looking to reference early 1980s electronic club dressing.
Fedora With Chain, $29.90, at Zara
The maroon tone of this hat is one of the popular colors of the season. We suggest wearing it with either super basic, black-on-black outfits or ultra-exaggerated textures and prints.
Collection Patricia Underwood Marilyn Hat, $475, at J.Crew
Jewel tones continue to be big for fall. If you're hesitant to include the tone in your outfit, why not pop it on top for a little something extra?
Emilio Pucci Wool-Felt Fedora, $390, at Net-A-Porter
We saw a number of Western pioneer inspired looks sent down fall runways. Here, this hat is a choice staple to invoke this trend.
San Diego Hat Company Wide Brim Fedora, $50, at Piperlime
This floppy-brimmed action is totally evocative of Rolling Stone gal pal, Anita Pallenberg circa 1972.
Buckled Floppy Hat, $19.80, at Forever 21
Go big this fall with an oversized brim to really make a first impression.
Vans Beat Brim Hat, $32.99, at Zappos
The extra layering of the ribbon in this version add an extra dynamic that makes it especially fresh.
Albertus Swanepoel Puna Wide-Band Velour Fedora, $435, at Barneys
Bad hair day? Throw on a basic like this to avoid a day full of tedious primping.
Catarzi Exclusive To Asos Fedora Hat, $51.74, at Asos
This version of the wide-brim hat reminds us of one Audrey Hepburn could be found wearing.
Stella McCartney Wide-Brim Hat, $280, at FarFetch
With a smaller brim, this option is tad more classic and would match masculine details marvelously.
Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Fedora, $175, at Shopbop
Basic braiding updates this staple.
Cowboy Hat, $14.95, at H&M
In this rendition, army green provides a splash of unexpected edginess.
Ophelia Wool Hat, $50, at Nasty Gal
We've found that wide-brimmed hats especially frame your face, throw on a printed scarf to draw even more attention!
Staring At Stars Cross-Tie Floppy Felt Hat, $38, at Urban Outfitters
This hat leaves us wanting to channel our inner Jim Morrison.
Unif Concho Hat, $90, at Revolve Clothing
Pea soup, anyone? We're super into these dark, nature-inspired tones for fall and winter.
Scarlett Forest Green Wide Brim Trilby, $115, at Reiss