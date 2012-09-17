Fall Essential: Sperry Top-Siders

The slow slide from summer to fall can be a sad affair: The days are getting shorter, Summer Fridays are a distant memory, and for some, it’s back to the classroom. But fear not fashionable friends! The arrival of fall brings its own tradition: new fall wardrobe essentials!

High on our list for fall are shoes, of course, and one of our faves is the ever-so-versatile Sperry Top-Sider boat shoe. No longer just for providing grip on a slick boat deck or for Ivy League fraternity folk, these kicks are perfect for transitioning into cooler temperatures. To further convince you that you don’t need to know your port from your starboard to wear them, designers are now offering up all kinds of street-friendly options in dozens of styles and varieties to suit your mood — from zippy neon brights and racy animal print accents to sophisticated wedge soles. We can’t wait to try classic tan loafer styles with a pop of colored jeans and a slick, tailored trench, or to use our tough glitter versions to add a little punk rock private school vibe to knee-length skirts.

Here, we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of chic options for you to check out — all in the interests of helping get you more excited about fall. These comfy classics will help put a spring in your fall step, even if you’re still dreaming of lazing away summer days spent on a yacht.

For more information on our relationship with Sperry: cmp.ly/3