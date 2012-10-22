Fall Essential: Military Coats To Keep Your Style In Tip-Top Shape

Kick your style into high gear this fall and snatch up a undisputed seasonal essential: the chic military coat. Providing both function and style, these coats are on everyone’s must-buy list for fall — they snagged a spot on our own fall trend report, and landed on George Kotsiopoulos’ must-buy list for fall. From minimal interpretations to classic approaches, we rounded up some of the best options.
Check out these must-have military coats for fall!
Double-breasted details are key in channeling the military aesthetic.
Calvin Klein Lux Military Coat, $176; at Piperlime
We love this rich brown version.
Military Fit and Flare Coat, $158.31; at Asos
High collars and funnel necks are often found in military styles -- and look especially chic!
DKNY Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Military Coat, $179.99; at Macy's
Try a full-length version of a traditional military coat.
Military Maxi Coat by Unique, $590; at Topshop
Shorter version are key for everyday wear — and transitioning from day-to-night.
Club Monaco Lori Pea Coat, $289; at Shopbop
For a more subtle approach, try a basic grey or nude shade with double-breasted details, which are both functional and fashionable.
Military Coat, $29.99; at Alloy
Enduring a particularly rainy season? Throw on a military-inspired rain coat.
Poems Mid-Length Jacket, $139; at Yoox
This type of coat is key to accentuate your waistline.
Knitted Dove Regiment To Be Coat, $104.99; at ModCloth
Shearling and full-skirted detail infuse some unexpected glamour.
Soviet Coat, $525; at All Saints
Channel Sgt. Pepper in this brightly-colored option.
Modern Double Breasted Coat, $210; at Nicole Miller
Looking to take a more modern approach? Opt for this minimal version.
Contrast Coat, $98; at Need Supply
Hidden closures, strong shoulders, and high necks appear both modern and military-inspired.
Coat, $99; at H&M
Deep, lustrous green is key if you're looking for a classic, literal interpretation of the military coat.
Woolen Military Coat, $169; at Zara