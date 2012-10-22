StyleCaster
Fall Essential: Military Coats To Keep Your Style In Tip-Top Shape

Liz Doupnik
by
Fall Essential: Military Coats To Keep Your Style In Tip-Top Shape
Kick your style into high gear this fall and snatch up a undisputed seasonal essential: the chic military coat. Providing both function and style, these coats are on everyone’s must-buy list for fall — they snagged a spot on our own fall trend report, and landed on George Kotsiopoulos’ must-buy list for fall. From minimal interpretations to classic approaches, we rounded up some of the best options.

Check out these must-have military coats for fall!

Double-breasted details are key in channeling the military aesthetic.

Calvin Klein Lux Military Coat, $176; at Piperlime

We love this rich brown version.  

Military Fit and Flare Coat, $158.31; at Asos

High collars and funnel necks are often found in military styles -- and look especially chic!

DKNY Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Military Coat, $179.99; at Macy's

Try a full-length version of a traditional military coat.

Military Maxi Coat by Unique, $590; at Topshop

Shorter version are key for everyday wear — and transitioning from day-to-night.

Club Monaco Lori Pea Coat, $289; at Shopbop

For a more subtle approach, try a basic grey or nude shade with double-breasted details, which are both functional and fashionable.

Military Coat, $29.99; at Alloy

Enduring a particularly rainy season? Throw on a military-inspired rain coat.

Poems Mid-Length Jacket, $139; at Yoox

This type of coat is key to accentuate your waistline.

Knitted Dove Regiment To Be Coat, $104.99; at ModCloth

Shearling and full-skirted detail infuse some unexpected glamour.

Soviet Coat, $525; at All Saints

Channel Sgt. Pepper in this brightly-colored option.

Modern Double Breasted Coat, $210; at Nicole Miller

Looking to take a more modern approach? Opt for this minimal version.

Contrast Coat, $98; at Need Supply

Hidden closures, strong shoulders, and high necks appear both modern and military-inspired.

Coat, $99; at H&M

Deep, lustrous green is key if you're looking for a classic, literal interpretation of the military coat.

Woolen Military Coat, $169; at Zara

