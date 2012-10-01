StyleCaster
Fall Essential: The Leather Jacket

There are some items that will simply defy current trends and continue to be must-haves every season.

For us, leather jackets are totally on the top of that list. Though still too warm to begin contemplating parkas and puffers, these lighter options act as the perfect transitional piece. From being a standard model-off-duty staple to serving as an unexpectedly sophisticated topper for elegant evening attire, these numbers will serve as the ultimate essential.

Despite the hefty price tags many of these versions carry, a classic style could be considered a worthwhile investment. (If you’re shopping on a super-tight budget, we suggest swinging by your local thrift stores — you can snag some awesome finds there!) Here, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest leather jackets for fall, so check them out!

Details such as embroidery help update a classic style.

Leather Jacket With Embroidered Sleeves, $299, at Zara

White is unexpected and appears extra-chic when its a moto-style version. 

Vince Camuto Signature Leather Jacket, $495, at Nordstrom

Test out an alternative shape and sport a tuxedo jacket cut from leather.

Rag & Bone Pascal Jacket, $795, at Barneys

We continue to love the use of brown leather, especially in a sophisticated bomber style. 

Shrunken Leather Bomber Jacket, $298, at Gap

Faux leather is a key way to cut costs but still look chic.  

Jacket, $49.95, at H&M

Motorcycle not required to wear this perfect moto-style jacket. 

Women's Leather Rider Jacket, $560, at Oak NYC

Colored panels look especially edgy for fall.

Catherine Malandrino Leather Jacket, $695, at Shopbop

Looking for a jacket to take you into evening? Consider a metallic, faux-leather number.

Karl Jane Metallic Faux Leather Jacket, $290, at Net-A-Porter

Too chilly for an anorak? Take on that utilitarian vibe with a green bomber jacket.

BDG Faux Leather Ribbed Collar Bomber Jacket, $99, at Urban Outfitters

A classic biker jacket is a model-off-duty staple when paired with jeans and a broken-in tee. 

Africa Motorcycle Jacket, $549.99, at Ralph Lauren

Want to sink some serious cash into an investment item? Here's the answer to your punk prayers.

Dirty White Leather Jacket, $1,140, at Bess

The subtle, midnight blue of this jacket would act as a head-turning counterpoint to an evening dress.

RD Style Dark Twilight Leather Standing Collar Zip-Front Jacket, $68, at Bluefly

This longer leather jacket is the perfect option to transition into winter months by simply adding some extra layers.

Guess Jacket Faux-Leather Draped Zipper, $138, at Macy's

