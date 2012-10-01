Fall Essential: The Leather Jacket

There are some items that will simply defy current trends and continue to be must-haves every season.

For us, leather jackets are totally on the top of that list. Though still too warm to begin contemplating parkas and puffers, these lighter options act as the perfect transitional piece. From being a standard model-off-duty staple to serving as an unexpectedly sophisticated topper for elegant evening attire, these numbers will serve as the ultimate essential.

Despite the hefty price tags many of these versions carry, a classic style could be considered a worthwhile investment. (If you’re shopping on a super-tight budget, we suggest swinging by your local thrift stores — you can snag some awesome finds there!) Here, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest leather jackets for fall, so check them out!