These Couples Prove You Need to Have Your Engagement Photos Taken in the Fall

The colors of the leaves, apple cider, pumpkin picking: Call us basic all you want, but you have to admit there’s something about fall that feels downright romantic—making it the perfect season to take engagement photos. (Besides, your makeup won’t melt down your face or freeze right off, both of which are a definite plus.)

Whether you’re having them taken at a pumpkin patch, a picnic in the park, by the water, in the woods, a little inspiration never hurt. Click though for some fall engagement photo ideas that prove autumn is the prime time to get your save-the-dates done.