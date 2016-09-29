StyleCaster
These Couples Prove You Need to Have Your Engagement Photos Taken in the Fall

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Josh Elliott Studios

The colors of the leaves, apple cider, pumpkin picking: Call us basic all you want, but you have to admit there’s something about fall that feels downright romantic—making it the perfect season to take engagement photos. (Besides, your makeup won’t melt down your face or freeze right off, both of which are a definite plus.)

Whether you’re having them taken at a pumpkin patch, a picnic in the park, by the water, in the woods, a little inspiration never hurt. Click though for some fall engagement photo ideas that prove autumn is the prime time to get your save-the-dates done.

Photo: Josh Elliott Studios

Photo: Bousquet Photo

Photo: Michele Ashley

Photo: Elle Danielle

Photo: Jenna Bechtholt

Photo: Phil Chester

Photo: Pat Furey Photo

Photo: Simply Sweet Photography

Photo: Graham Terhune Photography

Photo: Katie Delorme

Photo: Photos by Jenna Leigh

Photo: Catherine Guidry

Photo: Ruth Eileen Photography

Photo: Rebecca Yale Photography

Photo: W Studios New York

Photo: Gina Brocker

Photo: Stanlo Photography

Photo: Divine Light Photography

Photo: Kim J Martin

Photo: W Studios New York

Photo: Leah Vis

Photo: Gracie Blue Photography

Photo: Kylee Yee

Photo: Caroline Tran

Photo: Oliver Fly

Photo: Jeremiah and Rachel Photography

Photo: Amy Arrington Photography

Photo: Braedon Photography

