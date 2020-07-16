These Fall 2020 Dress Trends Are Seriously Dreamy

Scroll To See More Images

Though the upcoming runways for Spring/Summer 2021 are going to look a bit different this year (ICYMI, they’re all going virtual.) the Fall/Winter 2020 runways were a sartorial—and in-person—delight. Since we won’t get to have the same experiences with next season’s shows, we might as well take full advantage of what the runways predicted we’d see this fall—and in particular, all the gorgeous fall dress trends already starting to pop up. If you didn’t really pay much attention to the 2020 runway shows for Fall/Winter 2020, have no fear. We took a good, long look at what designers will be offering in the next several months and put together a list of eight different dress trends we’ll all see throughout fall of 2020.

Whether you’re someone who likes to plan their wardrobes in advance or you just like to know what trends you’ll likely see all over Instagram, the fall dresses are a fantastic place to start. While it might sometimes feel like dresses have their moments to shine in the spring and summer, we’re here to declare that fall dresses are seriously underrated. In most places, the weather doesn’t even begin to cool off until mid-fall, so wearing dresses don’t even require tights for most of the season. You can just don a mini dress and booties all day, then add an oversized cardigan when the temperatures drop at night. And then, when the weather does cool off, there are so many high-neck and long dresses that’ll keep you nice and warm even while you’re out picking pumpkins. Fall dresses are low-key one of the best clothing options for the season—full stop.

Sure, jeans, leggings and oversized sweaters are all fall staples, but once you feast your eyes upon on all the amazing fall dress trends for 2020, you won’t be able to resist swapping out your classic fall looks with some of these frocks. From the runways of Carolina Herrera, Prada, Balenciaga and more, there are so many fall dress trends of which to be aware. For 2020, you’ll see statement sleeves, oversized ruffles and fringe galore—an endless supply of cool details that instantly elevate any dress.These trends are big, bold and most of all, statement-making.

To give you a peek into what amazing fashion fall 2020 has in store for us all, we rounded up eight of the chicest fall dress trends below. You’ll find runway iterations and ways to shop them all from some of your favorite brands. Before you know it, you might find that dresses are your new go-to fall wardrobe pick.

1. Bling Bling

The fall 2020 dress trends want you to stand out this season. Frocks covered in bling are going to be everywhere this autumn, so get ready to steal the spotlight. Whether its sequins, metallic hues or sparkly fabrics, fall 2020’s dresses are majorly statement-making.

The cut-out detail on this sequin-covered dress is seriously sexy. Pair this frock with your favorite black or gold heels, and you’re good to go.

The slip dress has definitely made a comeback, so you might as well take it to the next level and add some bling this fall.

2. The New LBD

The LBD is getting a fall upgrade, folks. Forget “little”—the new LBD is the Long Black Dress, with elegant flare and styles perfect for cooler weather. Your nighttime looks are going to be so, so sultry. The best part? Long black dresses can stay casual (paired with your favorite sneakers, obvs) if you’re not into a more formal ensembles. There’s no wrong way to try this dress trend, so treat yourself to the new LBD.

This black ruched gown is ready to join you at the swankiest fall parties. Just add a cocktail.

Up the sensuality this fall with a slinky one-shoulder black gown. Show off those shoulders, y’all!

3. Fringe Benefit

We saw fringe pieces all over the Fall/Winter 2020 runways, but perhaps the most prevalent was within the Prada runway show. The designer’s latest collection was filled to the brim with gorgeous fringe, and it’s already become one of the coolest fall 2020 trends to date. Autumn’s dresses are all getting elevated with this swoon-worthy detail, and we can’t wait to wear it all season long.

The little bit of fringe at the bottom of this sexy red dress is a game-changer.

The 1920s are alive and well with this gold fringe dress. I can practically hear Gatsby’s part in the background.

4. Red Hot

One of the hottest trends to come out of Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week was the red dress. Fiery looks showed up on runway after runway, proving that the red dress will never get old. Whether it’s a red mini, a red bodycon dress or a red slip dress, there are so many easy ways to rock the red hot trend this fall.

Hello, flare sleeves! This hot red dress is definitely going to make you stand out at any fall soiree.

In case a sequin-covered slip dress isn’t for you, try this incredibly sexy red slip dress. It’s perfect for fall, and will carry you into the holidays, too.

5. You’re A Doll

Hi, hello, and welcome to the throwback trend of the moment: the babydoll dress. With some sleek 2020 upgrades, doll-like and babydoll dresses have made their way back onto the runways—and subsequently, back into your favorite retailers. These flow-y frocks are set to be huge this fall, so we might as well lean into the easy, breezy and adorable style.

Ooh, this Cinq a Sept black and white dress is too good. Who knew a babydoll dress could look so elegant?

For something a little more playful and casual, try this Free People babydoll swing dress. Add some chunky booties and you’re set.

6. Strong Arm

We’ve seen puffy sleeves make their way into nearly every retailer’s offering this past year, and the statement sleeve isn’t going anywhere for fall. The puff sleeve has already been seen on so many summery dresses, but now it’s getting an autumn-ready upgrade. Expect to see statement sleeves on all the cutest fall dresses this season.

This Ronny Kobo mini dress is too good to pass up. Black and white is always a fun minimalist option, but the details and puffy sleeves make it anything but boring.

For something a little less puffy, this For Love & Lemons dress will let you get the statement sleeve look in a simple and sleek way.

7. Life Is The Bubbles

Apparently everything is having a comeback, because along with babydoll dresses, bubble dresses are trending for fall 2020. The interpretation on this one is a bit loose—and some babydoll dresses are often also considered bubble dresses—but if you see that tucked-under hem, safe to say it’s a bubble dress. Try this trend with some chunky booties or dress it up with heels for an early aughts prom vibe.

A baby pink bubble hem mini dress? Yes, please. This cute little number is fun for all seasons.

This gold bubble hem dress is the perfect hue for fall. Add tights once the weather cools off, too!

8. Don’t Ruffle My Feathers

Bring back those ’80s bridesmaid dress vibes, baby. Ruffles are slated to pop up in myriad fall and winter 2020 collections. We’re already seeing so many dresses with oversized ruffles, tiered ruffles and fun ruffly details, so you might as well get on board this season. Go maximalist with it or keep it simple—either way, these ruffle details will make you look cute AF for fall.

For those who really want to go all the way with the ruffles trends, this Solace London mini dress is the way to go this fall.

Tiered dresses were so in for summer 2020, and this tiered ruffle dress is basically just the fall iteration of that trend. We love to see it.

