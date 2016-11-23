StyleCaster
40 Fall Desserts That are Worth the Calories

40 Fall Desserts That are Worth the Calories

fall desserts
Photo: Half Baked Harvest

Fact: When temperatures drop, we like to eat different kinds of food (fattier, richer, carb-ier)—and more of them. Take this here study, which explains the science behind seasonal cravings, and specifically during fall and winter, when our bodies are biologically designed to store fat for survival purposes (nature definitely hasn’t gotten the memo about the current state of our fast-food nation). It’s no wonder we love to overeat at Thanksgiving, and yet somehow always have room for dessert.

I’m not saying this to make you feel guilty about eating sweet treats; I’m saying it so you know that it’s not your fault. And so that you can make wise decisions about which foods to indulge in. These 40 recipes run the gamut, from chocolate-dipped candy corn treats to black velvet whoopie pies, but they’ll all satisfy your sweet tooth. Bonus: Lots of them feature seasonal flavors and ingredients like cinnamon, pecans, apples, and pumpkin.

Even better, by making your own desserts at home, at least you’ll know exactly what’s going into your body. You can enjoy the cooking process, taste the fruits of your labor, and give the extra batch of cookies or cupcakes away to a friend or neighbor. Or bring them to a holiday party or Friendsgiving. Either way, you won’t regret adding these to your must-make list.

1 of 40
Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut Butter Pie

Sally's Baking Addiction

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Cupcakes with Butter Pecan Frosting
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Cupcakes with Butter Pecan Frosting

Half Baked Harvest

Spiced Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Spiced Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

The Chunky Chef

Chocolate Dipped Candy Corn Treats 
Chocolate Dipped Candy Corn Treats 

Pint Sized Treasures 

Chocolate Acorns
Chocolate Acorns

Bellyfull

Easy Pumpkin Cobbler
Easy Pumpkin Cobbler

Creations by Kara

Baked Apple Cider Donut Holes
Baked Apple Cider Donut Holes

Little Spice Jar

Pumpkin Caramel Poke Cake
Pumpkin Caramel Poke Cake

Averie Cooks

Apple Crisp Cookie Cups
Apple Crisp Cookie Cups

Liv for Cake

Cinnamon and Chocolate Cannolis
Cinnamon and Chocolate Cannolis

Cooking Classy

Brown Sugar Pecan Cookies
Brown Sugar Pecan Cookies

The Recipe Rebel

Black Velvet Whoopie Pies
Black Velvet Whoopie Pies

I Am Baker

Cinnamon Roll Sugar Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Sugar Cookies

Chef in Training

Pecan Pie Cheesecake Fudge
Pecan Pie Cheesecake Fudge

Lady Behind the Curtain

Easy Tiramisu Mousse
Easy Tiramisu Mousse

Crazy for Crust

Best Carrot Cake Recipe
Best Carrot Cake Recipe

The Wicken Noodle

Churro Bites
Churro Bites

Cooking Classy

Pumpkin Cookies
Pumpkin Cookies

Dear Crissy

German Chocolate Cupcakes
German Chocolate Cupcakes

Carlsbad Cravings

Apple Cider Cupcakes with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Buttercream
Apple Cider Cupcakes with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Buttercream

Wishes n Dishes

Apple Fries with Caramel Cream Dip
Apple Fries with Caramel Cream Dip

Favorite Family Recipes

Caramel Pecan Carrot Cupcakes
Caramel Pecan Carrot Cupcakes

Garnish and Glaze

Dutch Apple Pie Cookies
Dutch Apple Pie Cookies

Lovely Little Kitchen

Soft Maple Sugar Cookies
Soft Maple Sugar Cookies

Dear Crissy

Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars
Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars

Sally's Baking Addiction

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

Cooking Classy

Cheesecake Swirled Pumpkin Roll Bars
Cheesecake Swirled Pumpkin Roll Bars

Yummy Addiction

Salted Caramel Maple Pecan Pie Bars
Salted Caramel Maple Pecan Pie Bars

Averie Cooks

Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Dip
Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Dip

Wonky Wonderful

Cinnamon Apple Crumb Cake
Cinnamon Apple Crumb Cake

OMG Chocolate Dessert

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Crumble Bars
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Crumble Bars

Averie Cooks

German Chocolate Cake
German Chocolate Cake

Yammie's Noshery

Creamy Maple Nut Pie
Creamy Maple Nut Pie

Tastes of Lizzy T

Autumn Oreo Brownies
Autumn Oreo Brownies

Vegan in the Freezer

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Poke Cake
Salted Caramel Pumpkin Poke Cake

Color Me Meg

Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler
Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler

Lauren's Latest

Classic Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
Classic Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

Homemade Hooplah

Pumpkin Lush Bars
Pumpkin Lush Bars

Cincy Shopper

Autumn Spice Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Autumn Spice Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cooking Classy

Maple Sugar Cookies
Maple Sugar Cookies

Deliciously Sprinkled

