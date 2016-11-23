40 Fall Desserts That are Worth the Calories

Fact: When temperatures drop, we like to eat different kinds of food (fattier, richer, carb-ier)—and more of them. Take this here study, which explains the science behind seasonal cravings, and specifically during fall and winter, when our bodies are biologically designed to store fat for survival purposes (nature definitely hasn’t gotten the memo about the current state of our fast-food nation). It’s no wonder we love to overeat at Thanksgiving, and yet somehow always have room for dessert.

I’m not saying this to make you feel guilty about eating sweet treats; I’m saying it so you know that it’s not your fault. And so that you can make wise decisions about which foods to indulge in. These 40 recipes run the gamut, from chocolate-dipped candy corn treats to black velvet whoopie pies, but they’ll all satisfy your sweet tooth. Bonus: Lots of them feature seasonal flavors and ingredients like cinnamon, pecans, apples, and pumpkin.

Even better, by making your own desserts at home, at least you’ll know exactly what’s going into your body. You can enjoy the cooking process, taste the fruits of your labor, and give the extra batch of cookies or cupcakes away to a friend or neighbor. Or bring them to a holiday party or Friendsgiving. Either way, you won’t regret adding these to your must-make list.