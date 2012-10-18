Denim Street Style Highlights And How To Get The Look For Fall

When it comes to drumming up personal-style ideas, checking out how real women put their own spin on straight-from-the-runway trends is our favorite way to get inspired. We did a little local research and scouted out how the most stylish girls on the streets are incorporating denim into their fall looks. Better yet, we also scoped out some chic pieces to help you get the looks yourself.
Without a doubt, these ladies know that denim is having a moment — both for day and nighttime occasions. Whether pairing a classic denim oxford shirt with a flippy skirt for a cute and spontaneous day look, or mixing printed skinnies with a leather jacket for a night out, these denim mix-masters know how to lend a chic, downtown sensibility to their outfits.
Lucky for us shoppers, both ready-to-wear collections and classic denim brands are taking hints from young women like this and incorporating more options in their denim arsenal. We’re super excited about the fall collection from beloved California jean masters Lucky Brand, which includes a wide range of styles with tried-and-true fits we trust. Complete with colored washes, embellished styles, and chic military jackets, this collection has us head over heels — and offers all the hits you need to replicate these super-cool street style trends.
Check out the slideshow to find your favorite fall picks!
Never has a Canadian tuxedo been more chic. Balance out the double denim with a variety of washes. Try this chambray shirt with a pair of your dark skinnies to get this look. Chambray Shirt; $79; at luckybrand.com
Photo credit: Abby Wright (http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/)
Add a little softness to your look with a mix of an oxford shirt and a print. Don the chambray shirt in your closet over this pretty fall floral dress for a layered look. Printed Pleated Dress; $149; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Just because summer is over doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice color. We love how this mix of her denim jacket with sleek animal prints and pretty turquoise. Get the color pop with these. Blue Stone Earring; $35; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Easily temper an eye-catching patterned wash with a classic button down. Slip a simple tee underneath to streamline the look. Maya Lace Top; $49.50; at luckybrand.com and Legend Ikat Skinny Jeans; $99; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
This babe pulls together a variety of influences with one classic piece, the military jacket—perfect with any pair of jeans. Military Jacket; $149; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Fall neutrals always add softness and sophistication. Matched with a similarly toned tee or nubby sweater, these fun shimmer-inflected skinnies lend a surprisingly casual monochrome look. Charlie Skinny Coated Sparkle Jeans; $129; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Printed looks have endured for several seasons now. Make for a romantic evening–and get super current–with the color du jour with these oxblood printed skinnies. Legend Charlie Skinny Feather Print Jeans; $99; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Nothing looks better with jeans than leather. Get this Euro chic look for a crisp fall date with this number–all you need now is a guy with a Vespa. Air Leather Bomber; $399; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
We love this slight Western, bohemian look of classic blues and a pretty ethnic print. Top it off with this classic chapeau. Stephanie Leopard Floppy Hat; $59.50; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Update your denim vest and use it as a layering piece for dropping temperatures. Get this lovely lady’s look by sliding it over a patterned top and little booties like these. Paisley Stripe Thermal, $44.50; at luckybrand.com and Tablita Booties; $109; at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright
Bring a little glamour to your denim look with snakeskin. Not quite brave enough for a full-on printed look? Try pairing black jeans with an accent instead with this racy moto bag. Angelica Printed Reptile Abbey Road Bag; $178, at luckybrand.com
http://ahwphotographs.4ormat.com/Abby Wright