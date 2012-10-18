Denim Street Style Highlights And How To Get The Look For Fall

When it comes to drumming up personal-style ideas, checking out how real women put their own spin on straight-from-the-runway trends is our favorite way to get inspired. We did a little local research and scouted out how the most stylish girls on the streets are incorporating denim into their fall looks. Better yet, we also scoped out some chic pieces to help you get the looks yourself.

Without a doubt, these ladies know that denim is having a moment — both for day and nighttime occasions. Whether pairing a classic denim oxford shirt with a flippy skirt for a cute and spontaneous day look, or mixing printed skinnies with a leather jacket for a night out, these denim mix-masters know how to lend a chic, downtown sensibility to their outfits.

Lucky for us shoppers, both ready-to-wear collections and classic denim brands are taking hints from young women like this and incorporating more options in their denim arsenal. We’re super excited about the fall collection from beloved California jean masters Lucky Brand, which includes a wide range of styles with tried-and-true fits we trust. Complete with colored washes, embellished styles, and chic military jackets, this collection has us head over heels — and offers all the hits you need to replicate these super-cool street style trends.

