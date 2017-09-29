37 Cool-as-Hell Fall Denim Pieces to Shop Right Now

Canadian tuxedo, urban cowboy, whatever you want to call it, denim clearly isn’t going anywhere, but there are some fun new trends you can jump on to switch things up. This year, your options go way beyond straight jeans and jackets.

During September’s Spring/Summer ’18 fashion weeks, we saw a variety of designer denim, and it inspired us to up our own denim games this season. We saw denim literally from head to toe, from accessories to statement coats and shoes.

The key to styling denim on denim is by mixing denim shades (dark and light wash) to balancing out the proportions on top and bottom, and adding additional embellishments or colors in the mix.

Ahead, check out some of our denim looks to shop right now, from embellished denim jackets and embroidered jeans to denim accessories like corsets, chokers, and handbags. Embrace your inner jean queen and scroll through the slideshow to shop our favorite fall finds.