15 Affordable Ways to Make Your Home Feel Instantly Fall-Ready

We’re not talking about scattering pressed leaves and pumpkins around your house (though we’re not saying there’s anything wrong with enjoying them outside!). And we definitely aren’t encouraging you to spend big bucks adding seasonal décor only to replace it with something wintry and holiday-appropriate come December.

But if you are in the mood to treat yourself and your space to a little something—even if it’s just getting creative with wallpaper, throw-pillow placement, and blanket draping—there are easy ways to make your home feel more fall-ready.

Ahead, get ideas for how to style your living space so it feels a little cozier and more atmospheric during the cool weather, plus budget-friendly shopping picks.

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.