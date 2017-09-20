StyleCaster
7 Major Fall Decor Trends We’re So Amped About

7 Major Fall Decor Trends We’re So Amped About

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall 2017 Decor Trends
Photo: Amber Interior Design/Tessa Neustadt

With cool weather finally setting in, we suddenly have the urge to completely redecorate our homes, ditching neons and floral-scented candles for comfy, crocheted blankets and super-cozy bohemian vibes.

After checking in with our favorite retailers and trusty trend sources (cough, Pinterest), we found out exactly which home decor trends to keep an eye out for this fall.

From mud cloth to velvet, these looks are some of the easiest (and cheapest!) ways to upgrade your digs for the upcoming fall season. Click through the slideshow and get decorating.

1 of 22
STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Hanging Plants
7 Major Fall Decor Trends

Photo: StyleCaster
STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Hanging Plants
Hanging Decor

Modern Macrame

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Hanging Necklaces
Hanging Decor

Etsy

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Hanging Photos
Hanging Decor

Cocorrina

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Potted Plants
Greenery

West Elm

Greenery
Greenery

Urban Outfitters

Photo: STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Table Plants
STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Groups of Succulents
Greenery

Thoughts From Alice

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Blush Pink Bed and Quilt
Blush Pink

Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Blush Pink Pillow Accents
Blush Pink

Monika Hibbs

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Blush Pink Walls
Blush Pink

SF Girl by Bay

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Gold Pillar Lanterns
Pillar Lanterns

Deer Pearl Flowers

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Minimal Black Edge Pillar Lanterns
Pillar Lanterns

Blanc Living

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Silver Candle Pillar Lantern
Pillar Lanterns

Salad Days

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Macrame To Hold Plants
Macrame

Niroma Studio

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Macrame The Side of a Book Self
Macrame

Etsy

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Macrame Door Pattern
Macrame

Digs Digs

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Simple Pattern Mud Cloth
Mud Cloth

Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Headboard Mud Cloth
Mud Cloth

Amber Interiors

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Mud Cloth an Ottoman
Mud Cloth

A Pair A Spare

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Green Velvet Benches
Velvet

Nanda Weskott

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Pink Velvet Chairs
Velvet

Enter My Attic

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Trends | Purple Velvet Couch
Velvet

Urban Outfitters

