17 Fall Crop Tops You Can Wear All Year Round

Save for this week’s very unwelcome heat wave in NYC (October is supposed to be pleasantly chilly, dammit!), we’ve been enjoying brisk mornings and sweater weather. But the cooler temps don’t have to force your crop tops into retirement. Exactly the opposite, in fact: A crop top is a great foundation piece for any layered outfit, especially as we progress into tundra territory.

That’s right: A super-short shirt doesn’t have to be synonymous with navel-baring season. Instead of just pairing yours with a high-waisted bottom, try layering a cropped turtleneck underneath a pinafore dress or a velvet maxi, or throw an oversized crop shirt atop a long button-down for a more sophisticated look. Ahead, 17 fall crop tops to wear all year round.