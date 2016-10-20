17 Fall Crop Tops You Can Wear All Year Round

Save for this week’s very unwelcome heat wave in NYC (October is supposed to be pleasantly chilly, dammit!), we’ve been enjoying brisk mornings and sweater weather. But the cooler temps don’t have to force your crop tops into retirement. Exactly the opposite, in fact: A crop top is a great foundation piece for any layered outfit, especially as we progress into tundra territory.
That’s right: A super-short shirt doesn’t have to be synonymous with navel-baring season. Instead of just pairing yours with a high-waisted bottom, try layering a cropped turtleneck underneath a pinafore dress or a velvet maxi, or throw an oversized crop shirt atop a long button-down for a more sophisticated look. Ahead, 17 fall crop tops to wear all year round.
Zara Crossover Neckline Crop top, $35.90, at Zara
Zara
I Love Friday Frill Hemp Long Sleeve Top Co-Ord, $65; at ASOS
ASOS
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Cropped Rib-Knit Kimono Top, Black $175; at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman
Glamorous Velvet Turtleneck Crop Top Co-Ord, $28; at ASOS
ASOS
A.L.C Elisa Turtleneck Cropped Sweater, $295; at Ifchic
Ifchic
Hilfiger Collection Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt, $289; at Stylebop
Stylebop
IO Ivana Omazic Oversized Sleeve Cropped Jumper, $276.89; at Farfetch
Farfetch
Keepsake The Label Searchlight Long Sleeve Crop Top, $155; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
L’Agence Ava Cropped Lace Up Top, $275; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Opening Ceremony Knit Crop Shirt, $350; at Barneys
Barneys New York
Stripe Cuff Crop Top, $58; at TOPSHOP
TOPSHOP
Wilfred Free Bethann Blouse, $65; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Zara Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, $22.90; at Zara
Zara