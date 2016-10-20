StyleCaster
17 Fall Crop Tops You Can Wear All Year Round

Lauren Caruso
by
Save for this week’s very unwelcome heat wave in NYC (October is supposed to be pleasantly chilly, dammit!), we’ve been enjoying brisk mornings and sweater weather. But the cooler temps don’t have to force your crop tops into retirement. Exactly the opposite, in fact: A crop top is a great foundation piece for any layered outfit, especially as we progress into tundra territory.

MORE: 49 Wide-Leg Jeans Outfits to Copy All Fall Long

That’s right: A super-short shirt doesn’t have to be synonymous with navel-baring season. Instead of just pairing yours with a high-waisted bottom, try layering a cropped turtleneck underneath a pinafore dress or a velvet maxi, or throw an oversized crop shirt atop a long button-down for a more sophisticated look. Ahead, 17 fall crop tops to wear all year round.

MORE: 50 Genius Layering Ideas to Steal from Fall’s Most Inspiring Lookbooks

1 of 17

Zara Crossover Neckline Crop top, $35.90, at Zara

Photo: Zara

I Love Friday Frill Hemp Long Sleeve Top Co-Ord, $65; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Cropped Rib-Knit Kimono Top, Black $175; at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

Silence + Noise Cropped Mock-Neck Sweater, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Glamorous Velvet Turtleneck Crop Top Co-Ord, $28; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

A.L.C Elisa Turtleneck Cropped Sweater, $295; at Ifchic

Photo: Ifchic

Hilfiger Collection Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt, $289; at Stylebop

Photo: Stylebop

IO Ivana Omazic Oversized Sleeve Cropped Jumper, $276.89; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Keepsake The Label Searchlight Long Sleeve Crop Top, $155; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

L’Agence Ava Cropped Lace Up Top, $275; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Low For It Crop Top, $48; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

DKNY Cropped Jumper, $336; at Al Duca D'aosta

Photo: Al Duca D'aosta

Navy Velvet Bra Top, $28; at Miss Selfridge

Photo: Miss Selfridge

Opening Ceremony Knit Crop Shirt, $350; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys New York

Stripe Cuff Crop Top, $58; at TOPSHOP

Photo: TOPSHOP

Wilfred Free Bethann Blouse, $65; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Zara Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

