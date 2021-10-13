I’m Swapping PSLs For These Boozy Pumpkin Margaritas Instead

Nowadays, the Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks is a bit of a controversial topic for Gen Z. Despite the fact that it is endlessly delicious (at least, I sure think so) many consider PSLs too basic to bear. While I still boast the Starbucks drink proudly on my IG, I get that the stigma might sway others in the opposite direction. So when I found a fall cocktail recipe that satisfied my pumpkin fix and put a spin on my go-to drink of choice, I couldn’t wait to share it.

Introducing the Pumpkin Pie Margarita, a.k.a. the only thing you should be drinking in the fall after the clock strikes Five ‘Clock Somewhere. Not only is this margarita filled with pumpkin spice goodness but it actually tastes like your favorite fall pie. Sure, not everyone might enjoy PSLs, but everyone loves a good margarita—and there’s nothing basic about that!

And the best part about this drink? It’s surprisingly simple to make at home. According to Colin, mixologist for Código 1530, the brand’s aged tequila reposado beautifully complements the other ingredients, including maple syrup and pumpkin puree. I mean, how good does that sound?!

“The pumpkin pie margarita is the perfect marriage of Mexican and American traditions, using Código 1530’s bright, flavorful, aged reposado to blend perfectly with the notes of fall,” shares Colin. “With maple as a carrier, it captures the bright, sweet flavors of pumpkin and is tied together with lemon juice for a refreshing citric component.”

The mixologist also shared that the drink is great for both solo nights in or to serve at a festive soirée. With Halloween nearing, this Pumpkin Pie Margarita recipe just might convince me to throw my own spooky gathering (or beg one of my best friends to host one) so I can show off my drink-making skills.

Colin also adds that this creative cocktail doesn’t have an expiration date of October 31. “It takes mere minutes to put together and will wow all your guests for Thanksgiving, or any holiday party due to its beautiful color and unique garnishes.” Not to mention, a good garnish paired with the drink’s orange hue makes the cocktail totally Instagram-worthy.

As for the inspiration behind the drink, it’s more than just pumpkin being the ultimate autumn flavor. Okay, maybe it is that too—but I promise there’s more to it. “We wanted to blend together traditional notes of our lands in Mexico with the lands of America, combining beautiful charred napa cabernet barrels, with the paramount fruit (pumpkin) of the season,” Colin shares of the Codigo 1530 team’s mission when creating the recipe.

Ready to channel your inner mixologist and shake, strain and garnish? Read on for the easy-to-follow recipe and make sure you send us an invite when you whip these up for yourself!

Ingredients

2 oz Código 1530 Reposado

1 oz Pumpkin Purée

1 oz Maple Syrup

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Instructions