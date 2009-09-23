Fall Coats, Your Perfect Fur Collar Trench

Object Of Desire

BB Dakota brown tan lammar coat, $106, at chickdowntown.com

Reason #1

Now that fall is officially here, we’ve jumped on the bandwagon wholeheartedly with the perfect fall moisturizer, the five key pieces you need to stock up on now, and even our three favorite new restaurants for fall dining.

Reason #2

While this coat doesn’t fall under the red outerwear trend that we are currently loving, the classic trench shape and fur collar will never go out of style.

Reason #3

We already found you our 16 favorite fall coats for under $100, but this one might just be worth the extra $6. Actually, it definitely is. We literally did a double take at the price for such a great, lasting piece.