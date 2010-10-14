Fall Coat Shopping Guide: Find The Best To Match Your Personality

If you can only make one investment all year in your wardrobe, it should probably be a coat. Reason being: it’s literally your sartorial version of a first impression when you’re out and about making the rounds at parties, strolling in the park on a Saturday afternoon or whatever it is that you do come fall/winter. Plus, it’s one of the few fashion items that will not only complete your outfit but also simultaneously save your ass from freezing off when temperatures reach their terrifying lows. (For all you Miami natives reading this, please kindly ignore and go back to your beach chair).
Since almost every store is starting to pull in stock for chillier temps at the moment, there’s an overwhelming lot to choose from, so we broke it down to take a little of winter’s weight off your shoulders. Click through all our top selections above from funky leopard and plaid prints (see if you can spot the pooch print) to preppy trenches and a few jackets of the moment for all you trendy types. So are you funky, preppy, minimalist, trendy or edgy? Let us know in the comments below and find the perfect jacket to match your type!
L to R: Burberry F/W 2010, Celine F/W 2010, Rag & Bone F/W 2010
IF YOU ARE FUNKY: This coat is Sundance, hot chocolate and snow boots. It makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. SANDRO Malin Fair Isle Wool-Blend Coat, $480, at Net-A- Porter
It's a bold move to channel a shaggy dog, but if you can pull it off, we say go for it. White Long Faux Fur Coat, $135 (after conversion), at Miss Selfridge
Can you spot the pup? Style Hound Coat, $209, at ModCloth
This plaid number comes with a cozy faux fur hood and shockingly low price tag. Tori Coat Plaid, $62.s0, at Delia's
IF YOU ARE PREPPY: This bold blue will ensure you always stand out on the street. Tory Burch Peton Zip-Collar Pea Coat, $495, at Neiman Marcus
Does your boyfriend wear pink ties and Vineyard Vines? Be his sartorial match with this preppy peacoat. SMYTHE Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Peacoat, $695, at Net-A-Porter
Classic. Gorgeous. Sold. BB Dakota Riberton Jacket, $120, at Shopbop
Pops of color are for the preppy at heart. Women's Long Button-Front Trench Coat, $49.50, at Old Navy
Gold and midnight blue make for a delicious pairing. Tiered-Bottom Wool Trench Coat, $198, at Express
Land's End is committed to making you look sleek this fall. The Heritage Trench Coat, $200, at Land's End
IF YOU ARE A MINIMALIST: The perfect minimal vision. Draped Pocket Coat, $550, at Loeffler Randall
Sleek, black, minimal = perfection. Mackage Manuela Coat, $650, at SSENSE
It's the minimalist's dream in a peacoat. Tahari ASL "Cat" Short Double-Breasted Coat, $168, at Bloomingdales
Basic black gets even more basic. See By Chloe, Double Collar Baby Coat, $685, at OTTE
A totally flattering belted look. J. Crew Italian wool blazecoat, $278, at J. Crew
IF YOU ARE TRENDY: Burberry sets the trends when it comes to coats, and this aviator shearling combo is a much more affordable option. Barney's leather aviator jacket, $185.35, at ASOS
Ann Taylor Loft continues their chic streak with this classic camel coat. Ann Taylor Loft trimmed camel coat, $188, at Ann Taylor Loft
The color of the season is without a doubt this olive green hue. Madewell hooded parka, $268, at Madewell
Our favorite new shape of the season is a cape that lets your arms poke through. Belaeste cape, $499, at Otte
Channel a luxe Chloe girl for about one hundredth of the price. ASOS contrast trim cape, $134.80. at ASOS
IF YOU ARE EDGY: Bike or no bike, this biker jacket is chic as can be. Diesel Mottled Denim Biker Jacket, $185.35, at ASOS
Get noticed in a bright blue version of your staple leather stunner. Linger On Jacket, $62.99, at Mod Cloth
...Or sex it up in red leather. Miss Sixty Colored Biker Jacket, $202.20, at ASOS
What takes your leather to the next level? Studs, zippers and anything else shiny. Harris Leather Biker Jacket, $800, at All Saints
We're feelin' the '90s biker babe look. Haze Moto Jacket, $108, at Nasty Gal
Fringe is always an edgier addition. Fringe Biker By Boutique Jacket, $370, at Topshop
We love this chic jacket, but skip the sheer dress if you want to stay warm for winter. Horace Jacket, $228, at Pixie Market