Fall Coat Shopping Guide: Find The Best To Match Your Personality

If you can only make one investment all year in your wardrobe, it should probably be a coat. Reason being: it’s literally your sartorial version of a first impression when you’re out and about making the rounds at parties, strolling in the park on a Saturday afternoon or whatever it is that you do come fall/winter. Plus, it’s one of the few fashion items that will not only complete your outfit but also simultaneously save your ass from freezing off when temperatures reach their terrifying lows. (For all you Miami natives reading this, please kindly ignore and go back to your beach chair).

Since almost every store is starting to pull in stock for chillier temps at the moment, there’s an overwhelming lot to choose from, so we broke it down to take a little of winter’s weight off your shoulders. Click through all our top selections above from funky leopard and plaid prints (see if you can spot the pooch print) to preppy trenches and a few jackets of the moment for all you trendy types. So are you funky, preppy, minimalist, trendy or edgy? Let us know in the comments below and find the perfect jacket to match your type!