12 Ways to Wear a Cape—and 6 Chic Picks to Shop Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Capes
Photo: Getty Images

Capes might look kind of intimidating and tough to pull off, but we’re here to tell you they’re not. Simultaneously classic and modern, capes add just the right amount of drama to your outfit, allow you to have full use of your arms, and keep you super-cozy when temperatures drop.

Even better, capes pair well with just about any outfit you can think of. Slip one on over a dress and you’re instantly interview-ready. Pair one with jeans and a band tee for a more laid-back vibe. Either way, this piece will help you look way more put-together (even when you’re running on empty).

Ahead, check out 12 chic ladies who nailed the cape look. Get inspired by their styling ideas, and then grab a new cape of your own—we picked out six you won’t be able to resist.

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Power Pantsuit

Ven's Wife Style

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Off The Shoulder

My Kind of Joy

STYLECASTER| Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Land's End Women's Cotton Cape
Classic and Easy

Land's End Women's Cotton Cape, $60; at Land's End

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Poncho Style

Marilyn's Closet

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Short and Sweet

Unapologetic Aesthetic

STYLECASTER| Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Land's End Women's Cotton Cape
Diagonal Lines

NYDJ Jacquard Cape, $70; at Nordstrom Rack

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Black Edge

The Girl From Panama

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Funky Patterns

Marilyn's Closet

STYLECASTER| Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Land's End Women's Cotton Cape
Added Hood

Pam & Gela Laceup Cape, $96; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Pumpkin Orange

Tendinte in Moda

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Structured and Grey

Ranti in Review

STYLECASTER| Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Land's End Women's Cotton Cape
Work Day Ready

Structured Cape Blazer, $25; at Charlotte Russe

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Full Length Tweed

Locks and Trinkets

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Bold Buttons

Let's Talk About Fashion

STYLECASTER| Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Land's End Women's Cotton Cape
Cozy and Sweet

Calvin Klein Belted Cape, $90; at Macy's

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
A Little Pop of White

Say Me Justine

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Outfit Inspiration
Red Hot

Have Clothes, Will Travel

STYLECASTER| Fall Fashion 2017 | Cape Shopping Guide | Land's End Women's Cotton Cape
Show Some Skin

Longline Cape Blazer White, $86; at Missguided

