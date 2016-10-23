StyleCaster
Fall Candles: The Quickest Way To Adult Your Home

Fall Candles: The Quickest Way To Adult Your Home

Lauren Caruso
by
Fall Candles
Photo: Courtesy of Homepolish

Ah, adulthood. Along with fun things like hosting dinner parties and eating pizza for dinner eleven nights in a row—no judgement—you also have to shop for couches and learn how to fold a fitted sheet (or do you?). But even if you’re still eating off paper plates and using a folding chair in place of a dining room table, there’s one way to upgrade your space that won’t cost major $$$: candles.

Yep, we’re making the case to stop re-gifting every single votive you’ve ever received: With scent being the strongest scent tied to memory (it’s why I think of Club Monaco every single time I sniff my Diptyque Baies candle, which the brand burns in every store—or the reason why the smell of roses remind you of your grandpa), there’s no reason you shouldn’t have a few scattered throughout your apartment. Besides, a strategically placed candle—in the bathroom on top of your toilet; on your nightstand in a cute tray, on your coffee table as a makeshift centerpiece—is an instant signal that you’re in an home that’s inhabited by An Adult.  Ahead, our favorite fall candles (think: notes of cedar, rosemary, gourmand, and sandalwood) to stock up on and burn all season long.

1 of 15

Cold Spring Apothecary Peony Rosemary Candle, $16; at Cold Spring Apothecary

Photo: Cold Spring Apothecary

Woodlot Candle in Cascadia, $36; at Woodlot

Photo: Woodlot

Maison Louis Marie No.11 La Themis Candle, $85; at The Dreslyn

Gourmand Candle in Pistacio Brulee, $14; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Diptyque Baies Scented Candle, $32; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Candle, $60; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

NEST Fragrances Japanese Black Currant Classic Candle, $16; at Birchbox

Izola Sandalwood Candle, $38; at Izola

Photo: Izola

Otte New York West Village Candle, $42; at Otte

Photo: Otte

Paddywax Urban Candle in Amber Smoke; $26; at Paddywax

Photo: ASOS

PF Candle Co. Soy Candle in No. 23 Frankincense, $18; at PF Candle Co

Photo: PF Candle Co

Sydney Hale Co Woods Candle, $30; at Sydney Hale Co

Photo: Sydney Hale Co

TOCCA Stella Candela Luxe, $52; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Voluspa Scalloped Edge Glass Candle in Crane Flower, $20; at Voluspa

Photo: Voluspa

Lavanila Laboratories The Healthy Candle in Pure Vanilla, $19; at Lavanilla

 

