Fall Candles: The Quickest Way To Adult Your Home

Ah, adulthood. Along with fun things like hosting dinner parties and eating pizza for dinner eleven nights in a row—no judgement—you also have to shop for couches and learn how to fold a fitted sheet (or do you?). But even if you’re still eating off paper plates and using a folding chair in place of a dining room table, there’s one way to upgrade your space that won’t cost major $$$: candles.

Yep, we’re making the case to stop re-gifting every single votive you’ve ever received: With scent being the strongest scent tied to memory (it’s why I think of Club Monaco every single time I sniff my Diptyque Baies candle, which the brand burns in every store—or the reason why the smell of roses remind you of your grandpa), there’s no reason you shouldn’t have a few scattered throughout your apartment. Besides, a strategically placed candle—in the bathroom on top of your toilet; on your nightstand in a cute tray, on your coffee table as a makeshift centerpiece—is an instant signal that you’re in an home that’s inhabited by An Adult. Ahead, our favorite fall candles (think: notes of cedar, rosemary, gourmand, and sandalwood) to stock up on and burn all season long.