Ones to Watch: 16 Breakout Stars To Keep An Eye On This Fall

While we love all things related to summer entertainment—from the big-budget blockbusters to the fluffy, often trashy TV series that quickly become our guilty pleasures—there’s always something exciting about heading back into fall. Apart from an influx of quality television, movies, and music, autumn marks the beginning of the awards season, which often means a slew of exciting new stars.

This year, there will be plenty of buzz surrounding major releases like “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” but we’re focusing on some projects that you may not even know about—like “CBGB,” about the legendary punk club, which stars “Twilight” alum Ashley Greene.

And in terms of television, let’s just say we can leave behind “Mistresses” and the endless tream reality TV that helped cool us down over the past few months and look forward to meatier primetime offerings, like Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” and Rebel Wilson‘s “Super Fun Night,” which marks the the comedic actress’ first foray into the competitive world of primetime sitcoms.

On the music front, we all have a lot to look forward to, from fashion’s favorite band HAIM to Natalia Kills‘ brand new album that we venture will catapult her fame to Lady Gaga-like heights.

To see our 16 ones to watch, click through the slideshow above!

