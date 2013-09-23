Fall Bag Guide: 30 Chic Styles To Shop This Season

A great bag can be a game-changer when it comes to a new look for the season. It’s the proverbial cherry on top of any outfit and can often make or break a look—which is why many folks will invest in a great bag over, say, a great new top or dress.
Fall is the season for versatile handbags that are as practical as they are stylish. Here, we’ve taken the fuss out of searching for ultimate new fall bag, so whether you’re a girl on a budget or a fan of high-end designer labels, you’ll find something to love in this edit. (We might not all be able to afford the high price points of, say, Victoria Beckham or Proenza Schouler, but what’s wrong with a little eye candy?) You’ll also find options here that include all of the season’s biggest trends—from chic backpacks to ladylike satchels.
From a Phillip Lim Pashli mini satchel to an ASOS backpack, these bags will take you from day to night, and everywhere in between. Happy shopping!
Leather City Bag, $229; at Zara
Street Style Fave!
Meredith Wendell Backstroke Backpack, $595; at Shopbop
Patent Croc Backpack, $76; at Topshop
Kenzo Metallic Cracked Leather Bag, $574; at Matches
SPLURGE ITEM!
Proenza Schouler Camo-Print PS11 Satchel, $2,245; at Net-a-Porter
Street Style Fave!
Mario Testino for Mate Liwi Clutch, $150; at Net-a-Porter
SPLURGE ITEM!
Victoria Beckham Liberty textured-leather shopper, $1,350; at Net-a-Porter
ASOS Croc Constructed Bag, $67.50; at ASOS
Karl Lagerfeld Studs Mini Embellished Leather Bucket Bag, $330; at Net-a-Porter
Gray Suede Pouch Bag, $56; at Topshop
Rider Bag by Loeffler Randall, $495; at Piperlime
Newbark Anita Reversible Leather and Wool Tote, $585; at The Outnet
Loren Flap by ZAC Zac Posen, $425; at Piperlime
Dune Datchel Satchel Bag, $106.69; at ASOS
Winged Turnlock Holdall, $72; at Topshop
ASOS Leather Scallop Edge Shopper, $126.57; at ASOS
MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Selma Snake-Print Tote, $478; at Michael Kors
Ralph Lauren Crossbody Bag, $147.99; at Macy's
ASOS Leather Vintage Style Backpack, $92.82; at ASOS
H&M Handbag, $49.95; at H&M
Southwestern Woven Backpack, $29.80; at Forever 21
Alba Tech Bag by Vince Camuto,$298; at Piperlime
RACHEL Rachel Roy Crossbody Bag, $43.99; at Macy's