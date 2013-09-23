StyleCaster
Fall Bag Guide: 30 Chic Styles To Shop This Season

A great bag can be a game-changer when it comes to a new look for the season. It’s the proverbial cherry on top of any outfit and can often make or break a look—which is why many folks will invest in a great bag over, say, a great new top or dress.

Fall is the season for versatile handbags that are as practical as they are stylish. Here, we’ve taken the fuss out of searching for ultimate new fall bag, so whether you’re a girl on a budget or a fan of high-end designer labels, you’ll find something to love in this edit. (We might not all be able to afford the high price points of, say, Victoria Beckham or Proenza Schouler, but what’s wrong with a little eye candy?) You’ll also find options here that include all of the season’s biggest trends—from chic backpacks to ladylike satchels.

From a Phillip Lim Pashli mini satchel to an ASOS backpack, these bags will take you from day to night, and everywhere in between. Happy shopping!

1 of 29

3.1 Phillip Lim Leopard Pashli Mini, $950; at Les Nouvelles

Leather City Bag, $229; at Zara

Street Style Fave!
Meredith Wendell Backstroke Backpack, $595; at Shopbop

Patent Croc Backpack, $76; at Topshop

Kenzo Metallic Cracked Leather Bag, $574; at Matches

Milly Dalmatian Mini Bag, $225; at Piperlime

SPLURGE ITEM!
Proenza Schouler Camo-Print PS11 Satchel, $2,245; at Net-a-Porter

Sly Fox Bucket Bag, $60; at Nasty Gal

Street Style Fave! 
Mario Testino for Mate Liwi Clutch, $150; at Net-a-Porter

SPLURGE ITEM!
Victoria Beckham Liberty textured-leather shopper, $1,350; at Net-a-Porter

ASOS Croc Constructed Bag, $67.50; at ASOS

Karl Lagerfeld Studs Mini Embellished Leather Bucket Bag, $330; at Net-a-Porter

Longchamp Crossbody Sultan Bag, $390; at Bloomingdale's

Gray Suede Pouch Bag, $56; at Topshop

Rider Bag by Loeffler Randall, $495; at Piperlime

Newbark Anita Reversible Leather and Wool Tote, $585; at The Outnet

Loren Flap by ZAC Zac Posen, $425; at Piperlime

Dune Datchel Satchel Bag, $106.69; at ASOS

Winged Turnlock Holdall, $72; at Topshop

ZAC Zac Posen Satchel, $346.50; at Bloomingdale's

ASOS Leather Scallop Edge Shopper, $126.57; at ASOS

MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Selma Snake-Print Tote, $478; at Michael Kors

Ralph Lauren Crossbody Bag, $147.99; at Macy's

KENZO Suede shoulder bag, $685; at Net-a-Porter

ASOS Leather Vintage Style Backpack, $92.82; at ASOS

H&M Handbag, $49.95; at H&M

Southwestern Woven Backpack, $29.80; at Forever 21

Alba Tech Bag by Vince Camuto,$298; at Piperlime

RACHEL Rachel Roy Crossbody Bag, $43.99; at Macy's

