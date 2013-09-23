Fall Bag Guide: 30 Chic Styles To Shop This Season

A great bag can be a game-changer when it comes to a new look for the season. It’s the proverbial cherry on top of any outfit and can often make or break a look—which is why many folks will invest in a great bag over, say, a great new top or dress.

Fall is the season for versatile handbags that are as practical as they are stylish. Here, we’ve taken the fuss out of searching for ultimate new fall bag, so whether you’re a girl on a budget or a fan of high-end designer labels, you’ll find something to love in this edit. (We might not all be able to afford the high price points of, say, Victoria Beckham or Proenza Schouler, but what’s wrong with a little eye candy?) You’ll also find options here that include all of the season’s biggest trends—from chic backpacks to ladylike satchels.

From a Phillip Lim Pashli mini satchel to an ASOS backpack, these bags will take you from day to night, and everywhere in between. Happy shopping!