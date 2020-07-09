Shop Fall’s Biggest Handbag Trends Before They’re All Over Instagram

Scroll To See More Images

Did someone say fall bag trends? Why yes, I’d be happy to talk about them! There’s nothing quite so satisfying as a good autumnal accessory, and I stalked every single look from the Fall/Winter 2020 runways to ensure I knew the top trends for when the time to shop rolled around. From hard-shell, structured shapes to dainty, ladylike silhouettes, this year’s fall handbag trends are quite a mixed bunch, and—not to be cliché, but—there’s definitely something for everyone.

First, let’s shout out some of the designers at the forefront of these fall bag trends. Bottega Veneta has absolutely stepped up their game over the past year, and their oversized pouch clutch with its chunky gold chain strap option has definitely sparked more than a few copycats. Another shout-out goes to Fendi, as they had at least one bag in their Fall/Winter 2020 show for every trend on this list—talk about covering all the bases! Honorable mention goes to Coach, who I felt had some really fun shapes and silhouettes this season, as well as to Miu Miu for bringing girly vintage vibes back with their latest must-have handbags.

If you can’t update your entire wardrobe for fall (and, let’s be honest, who can afford to do that?), investing in a few great accessories can make your old outfits look brand-new. Like, front row of Fashion Week brand new. Read on for nine fresh-off-the-runway bag trends to consider copping to breathe new life into last year’s autumn OOTDs. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you “fall” in love with more than one trend on this list!

1. Return of the Pocketbook

Who doesn’t love a little something ladylike? Miu Miu, Dior and Erdem all showed classic pocketbook shapes on their Fall/Winter 2020 runways, using bold colors and fun materials to give the vintage-inspired style a modern upgrade.

The Tory Burch Lee Radziwell Small Double Bag is what ladylike pocketbook dreams are made of. Cornflower blue croc embossing? Yes, please.

2. Hard Copy

There are two kinds of clutches trending this season, and while we’ll get to the more relaxed look later in this piece, let’s talk about the more structured statement first. Off-White, Balenciaga and Fendi all showed hard-case clutches with everyday looks on the runway, proving they’re more than just evening accessories.

The Milisente Geometric Evening Clutch looks as good with a gown as it does with black skinny jeans and heels at happy hour.

3. Tech Case Couture

So, you splurged on AirPods or the latest iPhone? Great, now splurge on a case for them. Givenchy and Prada have been showing off leather AirPod cases, and Tom Ford sent a leather iPhone lanyard down the runway, too. I don’t own AirPods, so this trend doesn’t really apply to me, but is it weird if I low-key want to buy a chic case anyway?

I’ve been lusting after this Prada Logo-Plaque AirPods Carrying Case for months. It might be the reason I finally buy the AirPods themselves.

4. Chunky Chains

If you’re not wearing a clutch this fall, make sure your bag strap makes a statement—the chunkier the chain, the better! Tons of designers showed bags with oversized gold chain detailing, including Ulla Johnson, Stella McCartney, Dries Van Notes and JW Anderson.

Pro Tip, your chain detail doesn’t need to be gold, just chunky and eye-catching. Let the gorg ivory marble resin chain on the Studio 33 Woke Newbie Baby Crossbody Bag serve as Exhibit A.

5. Faux Shopper

The winner for the most unique bag trend of 2020? The faux-shopper—it looks like a paper shopping bag or cloth pouch, but it’s a real handbag you don’t throw away after you make your purchase. Fendi showed the cutest clutches that looked to be inspired by Fendi jewelry pouches, and Marc Jacobs had shopping bag-like pieces that reminded me of the Medea ones I’ve been seeing all over the ‘Gram.

Medea makes shopping bag-inspired silhouettes in tons of sizes and colors, including the Tote Cross Body Bag above.

6. Top-Handle Totes

It’s tempting to throw a large bag over your shoulder, but the folks behind Prada and Fendi say top-handle totes are in, and I’m certainly not one to argue! Think of this as an oversized, less-dainty version of the pocketbook trend, and lean into the girlboss-fashion-briefcase vibes.

Want to look like a boss even if you aren’t one (yet)? The Editor Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs will do all the convincing for you.

7. Grab ‘N’ Go

Bottega Veneta put the not-so-structured pouch on the map, and uh, other brands certainly noticed. Similar silhouettes were seen on the runways at Isabel Marant, Givenchy and Miu Miu, and the relaxed look is a great way to tone down an otherwise structured ensemble.

The Steve Madden Soft Clutch is the perfect intro to this trend—and BTW, there’s a shoulder strap you can tuck inside when you’re not using it, just in case you want the option.

8. Boxed Up

Designers like Oscar De La Renta, Coach and Fendi all showed structured box bags, and I’ll be damned if I don’t copy the look. Pair the hard bag with a a ruffled blouse, puffy sleeve or floaty dress for a satisfying contrast.

Want to really make a statement? Opt for a clear box bag for on-display vibes. The Trendeology Transparent Acrylic Party Clutch would look so good with just your fave lipstick and some cash inside. Just don’t let anyone steal your purse—they know exactly what’s in it!

9. Yarn It

Did someone say sweater weather? Knit and crochet bags were spotted on the Bottega Veneta runway, and there was one gray knit baguette at Fendi that I’ve been seeing in my dreams ever since the show. If you like the look of woven straw bags in the summer, consider a chunkier macrame version for fall.

Olive green is a fall color palette essential, so this Magibag Crochet Tassel Handbag is an easy Yes.

