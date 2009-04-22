Fall (back) into The Gap

Monday night, Gap premiered its new 1969 Premium Jeans line. The collection will hit stores in August, but it is definitely something to start looking forward to now. Patrick Robinson, the executive vice president of design, has been working hard to revamp Gap’s image into something cooler, more current, and relevant for today.

Styles will include Always Skinny and Boyfriend jeans for women and Skinny and Straight versions for men- all under $60.

As Robinson told WWD, “Across the board, we want it to feel sexy and authentic. Women want their a– and thighs to look great, and guys just want something easy.” Truer words, Patrick…

The Gap won’t be stopping at jeans, though. Expect denim shoes designed by Pierre Hardy and hats by Albertus Swanepoel.