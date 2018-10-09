Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever

Seasonal fashion palettes tend to evolve as the world around them does. The washed-out winter sky is reflected in the pewter and charcoal shades of cold-weather wardrobes. Spring flowers bring spring florals. Summer inspires saturated colors, mismatched prints and all kinds of fun. And fall relies on a strictly autumnal color scheme—olive green to match the drying grass, camel browns to match the crunchy leaves and deep jewel tones to match the bits of nature that haven’t yet turned.
Not in 2018. This fall, maximalism continues to reign supreme. Sequins are on the menu. So is patchwork. And colorful faux fur.
But no fall fashion trend screams louder than autumn’s animal prints.
Traditionally, animal prints are restricted to a handful of colors. Leopard and cheetahs are beige, tigers are orange, cows are white and snakes are some variation of green or brown—naturally, the animal prints inspired by these creatures have followed suit.
But this year, animal prints are louder and bolder. Bright yellows and reds dominate—alongside emerald greens, deep pinks, corals and teals. Reality has been tossed out the window in favor of more creative color combinations; coral and navy snakes may be few and far between, but coral and navy snakeskin bags aren’t.
Where animal prints once trended toward neutral status (you could totally get away with treating leopard print boots like brown ones), they now do the opposite. They demand attention—on store shelves, in closets, and on the sidewalks where street style photographers lurk.
Odds are, your wardrobe was wholly unprepared for this movement. Thankfully, with a shopping spree (or two), you can stock up on all the vibrant animal prints you (and your maximalism-loving heart) could possibly need.
Not sure where to begin? The below slideshow might give you some ideas.
Versace Animal Print Coat
This bold coat will take any look from great to statement-making.
Versace animal print coat, $3,925 at Farfetch
Embossed Leather Crossbody
For the person who loves snakeskin as much as they love color.
Embossed leather crossbody, $129 at Zara
Gestuz Leopard Print Shirt
OK, emerald green totally counts as a fall jewel tone. But rendering it in leopard print makes it instantly cooler.
Gestuz leopard print shirt, $157 at ASOS
Penley Slingback Heels
Slingbacks so cute you can wear them year-round.
Penley slingback heels, $56 at ASOSc
Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Dress
When DVF is getting in on the colorful animal prints trend, you know it's real.
Diane von Furstenberg silk mini dress, $598 at Matches Fashion
Isabel Marant Beeka Bucket Bag
The pop-of-color crossbody you didn't realize your wardrobe was missing.
Isabel Marant Beeka bucket bag, $740 at Shopbop
Alessandra Rich Leopard Print Dress
Equal parts elegant, fun and edgy.
Alessandra Rich leopard print dress, $2,187 at Matches Fashion
Yellow Leopard Print Jumpsuit
So comfy-cute you'll never want to take it off.
Yellow leopard print jumpsuit, $52 at Topshop
Oliveve Laine Ring Bag
A bag that works just as well this fall as it will next spring and summer.
Oliveve Laine ring bag, $200 at Shopbop
Rag and Bone Ellis Zip Booties
Not necessarily "colorful," but definitely graphic enough to fall into the trend.
Rag and Bone Ellis zip booties, $695 at Shopbop
Valentino Leopard and Tiger Skater Dress
Can't choose between leopard spots and tiger stripes? This two-in-one print will indulge your indecision.
Valentino leopard and tiger skater dress, $5,960 at Matches Fashion
Casadei Animal Print Clutch
We're just gonna say it: Cow spots are seriously underrated, as far as animal prints go.
Casadei animal print clutch, $965 at Farfetch
House of Harlow 1960 Arthur Top
So into this print you want more? Revolve also offers a matching dress and pair of pants.
House of Harlow 1960 Arthur top, $158 at Revolve
Versace Animal Print Mules
A statement shoe you could wear with anything—now that mixing prints is encouraged, that is.
Versace animal print mules, $795 at Farfetch
Franco Ferrari Twill Animal Scarf
Undoubtedly the most maximalist scarf we've ever seen.
Franco Ferrari twill animal scarf, $255 at Shopbop
Snake Print Shirt
Simultaneously retro and contemporary—we're sold.
Snake print shirt, $70 at Zara
Curve Knot Top
For the shopper who wishes cheetahs came in millennial pink and bright orange.
Curve knot top, $51 at ASOS
Malone Souliers Lima Mules
The easiest way to add a little flair to an otherwise chill ensemble.
Malone Souliers Lima mules, $338 at Shopbop
Valentino Leopard and Tiger Blouse
Also available in bright, bright red.
Valentino leopard and tiger blouse, $2,590 at Matches Fashion
PrettyLittleThing Yellow Dress
Like a normal leopard print dress—but just different enough.
PrettyLittleThing yellow dress, $24 at ASOS
By the Way Amber Bootie
Now that's what we call a statement shoe.
By the Way Amber bootie, $98 at Revolve
Green Leopard Print Boxy Top
Because two pieces are better than one.
Green leopard print boxy top, $45 at ASOS
Versace Animal Print Blazer
In case the yellow Versace trench wasn't enough.
Versace animal print blazer, $2,395 at Farfetch
Yves Saint Laurent Vintage Foulard
Subtle, but still pretty vibrant.
Yves Saint Laurent vintage foulard, $325 at Farfetch
Malone Souliers Animal Print Sandals
Just a touch of neon pink.
Malone Souliers animal print sandals, $575 at Farfetch
Red Leopard Suit Trousers
Hello, maximalist power suit—nice to meet you.
Red leopard suit trousers, $85 at Topshop
Michelle Mason Plunge Gown
Because long-sleeve maxi dresses are perfect for fall's hottest days.
Michelle Mason plunge gown, $897 at Revolve
Hansel from Basel Leopard Crew Sock
Because mismatched socks are downright fun.
Hansel from Basel leopard crew sock, $30 at Urban Outfitters
Leopard Print Nylon Pouch
An elevated take on the printed fanny pack.
Leopard print nylon pouch, $30 at Topshop
Ermanno Scervino Animal Print Scarf
Understatedly bold.
Ermanno Scervino animal print scarf, $181 at Farfetch
Monki Leopard Jumpsuit
Comfy, cute, on-trend—what's not to like?
Monki leopard jumpsuit, $48 at ASOS
Diane von Furstenberg Soiree Crossbody
A bright animal print bag that comes complete with studs and chains? Sheer maximalist magic.
Diane von Furstenberg Soiree crossbody, $398 at Shopbop
Animal Print Pants
These pants will look great with anything you pair them with—especially if you opt for the matching top.
Animal print pants, $40 at Zara
