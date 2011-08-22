Fall Fashion: ADAM to Open in Nolita

ADAM was one the first fashion shows I’d ever had the pleasure of attending back in September of 2008. At that time he was showing his Ready to Wear collection for Spring 2009. The location, the Victorian Gothic church in Chelsea, was as unfortgettable as the looks walking down the runway. I recall my favorite pieces to this day and Adam Lippes remains one of my favorite New York designers.

Always one to watch during New York fashion week, hometown favorite ADAM, is now set to offer us his second retail location in Nolita, the oh-so-it downtown section of Manhattan. In addition to the swoon worthy digsat 678 Hudson Street in Meatpacking he will open a sisterstore at 211 Elizabeth Street onSeptember 3.

But, the news doesn’t stop there. Adam tells WWD there are many more plans for expansion. According to reports he will launch handbags in February and shoes soon to follow that release. Additionally, if the store performs as expected, with a projection in the $2 million range in first the first year, they will take the dream to the Upper East side. “We do really well uptown. Three would be a great number of stores to have in Manhattan,” he tells WWD.

So what can we expect to see in the store come September? Click through for a selection of his best looks for Fall. This season ADAM has the chic city girl covered with the IT midi skirt, monochromaticcolorpalettes, slick menswear inspired suiting and chunky Navajo knits.

It is everything for Fall.

[Via Racked and photos coutesy of Style.com]