Fall Ad Campaign Fever: Burberry Edition

New campaign images are like the gift that keeps giving from about May until they officially hit August books. Seeing who made the cut, which model or celebrity got dropped, who styled it, where it was shot is just really fun!

Burberry just released its Fall 2011 images and the adorable Cara Delevingne fronts again as well as Jordan Dunn and a range of other pretty girls and boys in printed trenches and pea coats. That black tasseled clutch is really what’s calling to me though.

Photos: (c) Copyright Burberry/Testino