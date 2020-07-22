10 Autumn Accessory Trends You Best Believe I’ll Be Shopping This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

While I’m not ready to pull out my boots and chunky sweaters just yet, I am pretty interested in discussing the hottest fall accessory trends for 2020. Anyone else? Based on the Fall/Winter 2020 runways, I’d say we’re in for a pretty stylish season, with accessory trends spanning all kinds of categories, from edgy to ladylike to literal cowboy vibes. Welcome to the Wild West of fall accessory trends, y’all.

Of course, I couldn’t complete this lineup without an homage to fall 2020’s best accessory trend of all: the face mask. More than a trend, it’s an essential—but that doesn’t mean you can’t love the way yours looks. Brands are dropping cute face masks left and right, not to mention accessories like mask chains and charms, so make sure to get at least one you really love. Who wants to create a perfectly-curated outfit and then finish it off with any old mask, am I right?

Don’t worry, though; not all the fall accessory trends on this list are pandemic-related. On our heads, we’ll be wearing everything from berets to bandanas, and in our arms, we’ll be toting ladylike purses or handbags with slouchy, scrunched straps. As for jewelry, the return of the statement earring has finally (!) come, along with an abundance of chunky chains and charms galore.

If you thought you were going to get away with wearing a basic sweater-and-denim combo this fall without properly accessorizing, you were sorely mistaken. Read on for ways to shop this season’s top trends and see which piques your fancy. I can almost guarantee more than one will.

1. Ladylike Pocketbooks

Structured, sweet, top-handle purses are in according to the runways of Miu Miu, Dior and Erdem, and I’m seriously thrilled about the return of the pocketbook. It’s just so classy, so elegant! If it looks like a handbag your cool friend that goes vintage shopping might be toting, it’s safe to say it’s in this season.

Green croc gives me granny vibes in all the right ways, which is why it’s the perfect colorway for a ladylike purse. The Lady Mini Crossbody Bag also comes with a shoulder strap, just an FYI!

I love the contrast of the modern round top-handle with the old-school vibe of this soft gathered handbag body. The Sela Ring-Handled Crossbody Bag is my pick for fall 2020 bag of the season—and it’s under $60!

2. Mask-cessorizing

Wait, you don’t have a mask chain yet?? In fall 2020, we’ll be making the most of our civic duty to wear a face mask and keep others safe from the spread of germs—in style! Whether you opt for a statement-making mask or a fun mask accessory, embrace this now-necessary item as a fashion trend, too.

Pretty Connected debuted the original mask chain, and their Nikki Mini Face Mask Chain Strap is basically a cute necklace you can attach your mask to and wear when your mask isn’t covering your face.

Stoney Clover Lane’s Pastel Heart Masks feature the cutest heart-shaped beading on the straps. Honestly, why are more brands not bracelet-ifying mask straps? Genius! This is so cute, I want more than one—good thing they’re for sale in a two-pack.

3. Big Cowboy Energy

Western and equestrian-inspired accents are going to be everywhere this fall, from belts to boots to (of course) hats. No, you don’t need to buy an actual cowboy hat, but consider a white-brimmed silhouette and see if you don’t feel magically transported to the Wild West.

Remember Lady Gaga’s pink Joanne cowboy hat? Serve the same vibes with the Lanzom Retro Wide Brim Hat. Something about this muted pink hue is just so dreamy, perfectly softening the hat’s structured silhouette.

I’m pretty particular about the bands on my hats, and the super-simplistic gold band on the Jelord Panama Fedora Hat is seriously so chic. It’s like a necklace for your headgear—time to accessorize our accessories, people!

4. Slim Shady

Yep, teeny-tiny sunglasses are still trending. No surprise here! Celebs from model Bella Hadid to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain are big fans of small sunnies, so go for a slim silhouette to really embrace the look.

Everyone needs a classy pair of tortoise sunnies for fall, and these Freckles Mark Narrow Cateye Sunglasses are an absolute Yes in my book. They’re super bitchy, in a good way. Know what I mean? That said, be nice when you wear them, because I guarantee tons of people will be asking about them!

Rectangular, frameless lenses are so in for fall, especially in a fun color like this pinky mauve. The MINCL Small Rectangular Sunglasses are essential to any fall 2020 street style lewk!

5. Charmed, I’m Sure

Kitschy charm jewelry is in and I couldn’t be more excited about it. Whether you prefer classic gold charm bracelets, funky fruity picks or beaded baubles, stocking up on some “charming” pieces will make any fall ensemble that much better.

The Maison Item Lea Charm Necklace not only features two cute charms, but long, rectangular chain links—another huge 2020 jewelry trends.

BaubleBar’s Bauble BAR Bracelet is pure genius—pick a pearl, gold or turquoise ball bracelet and a slew of charms, then string them on and you have your very own personalized piece!

6. Beret All Day

I didn’t see the beret trend coming, but honestly, I’m here for it! I noticed all kinds of berets popping up throughout fashion week at shows from Marc Jacobs to Libertine, and if I can’t fly to France RN, I might as well play dress-up at home and pretend, oui?

Leather is an autumn essential, and the Samtree Leather French Beret Hat is the perfect finishing touch to your fall ensemble. Paired with leather-look leggings and a chunky white knit? Chef’s kiss.

If you’re into embellishments, the Ximkee Pearl Wool Beret is for you. Something tells me Blair from Gossip Girl most definitely had something similar (hers was prob designer though, TBH).

7. Scrunchie Bag

Scrunchies for the hair? Cute. Scrunchies for your purse? Groundbreaking. Shoulder bags with scrunched straps are about to be everywhere, and if you’re really looking to coordinate, you’ll find a matching hair scrunchie and commit to the look.

The JW Pei Gabbi Bag sells out every single time it’s available. Pre-order it now in a multitude of cute fall colorways.

This ASOS Design Ruched Strap Shoulder Bag has a structured body and a scrunchie strap, and the contrast is so, so good. Plus, a mint green bag is such an unexpected option for autumn—wear with brown tones for major mint chip vibes.

8. Wrapped Up

Silky scarves and bandanas are all the rage this season, whether you’re wrapping a scarf around your face mask for a more chic look or tying a bandana around your hair to mask some second-day strands. Models at Dior sported edgy hair scarves while those at Gucci had more boho hippie vibes, but both confirmed one thing: the look is so, so in.

You don’t have to splurge on a scarf, but if you want to, the Burberry Logo Monkey Print Silk Scarf makes a seriously gorgeous statement. I love the pop of orange!

If you think you’ll be utilizing your scarf too much to be precious about real silk, something like the NOVMAY Silk-Like Scarf is a smart option. Tie it in your hair, wrap it around a handbag strap or around your face mask!

9. Return Of The Statement Earring

If Prabal Gurung can send models down the runway in the chunkiest statement earrings I’ve ever seen, I’m ready to revive the trend that ruled my high school existence (Did anyone else have a boring school uniform they had to accessorize to make their own?). Opt for oversized gems and plenty of pearls to really embrace the look.

These Oscar De La Renta Chain & Imitation Pearl Earrings are about as glam as it gets. Throw them on with a turtleneck and messy bun for an elegant upgrade to a basic autumn look.

For an earring thats bound to get compliments, go for anything from Lele Sadoughi. These Imitation Pearl Block Hoops make your go-to gold hoops look basic AF—no offense.

10. Chain Game

From belts to headbands to handbag straps, if it comes in a chain option, get it. Chunky statement chains were showcased on literally every single Fall/Winter 2020 runway and there are a million ways to work this tough, edgy detail into your everyday styling.

Pro tip: Buy one chain strap and try it out on all your handbags to see how many new looks you can create. I love the antique look of the Xiazwu Chunky Purse Bag Chain in particular as a super affordable option.

Of course, chain jewelry is in this season, especially chunky gold links. The Mejuri Bold Chain Ring is a personal favorite, and adds the right amount of edge to any outfit.

