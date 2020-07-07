These Fall 2020 Sneaker Trends Will Complement All Your Transitional Weather Lewks

Scroll To See More Images

If I had to choose just one type of shoe to wear for the rest of my life, I would—without a doubt—choose sneakers. It’s a no-brainer! They’re comfortable, cute, come in hundreds of styles and are available from just about every retailer that exists. And even if you’re still skeptical about the the wonders of the laid back shoe, the fall 2020 sneaker trends might just turn you into a sneakerhead once and for all. Unlike the days when most sneakers were worn solely for sports, hiking and exercise (There are exceptions, of course!), sneakers now are often more fashion than function. That means that the upcoming sneaker trends are here to play well with all your favorite autumnal looks—and you’re going to want them all.

Whether you’re a die-hard chunky sneakers fan (Same, though.) or like your kicks a little sporty, you’re going to fall head over heels (hehe) for these sneaker trends. Sure, fall booties are cute, but when you tire of them this fall, all the cute autumnal sneakers will be waiting for you. In fact, you might want to just skip the booties all together this fall—Yeah, I said it!—because these sneaks are here to kick things up a notch. For fall street style looks that will take over the ‘gram, your go-to shoes should definitely be sneakers. Sorry, booties! Catch ya next year!

If you’re ready to check out all the latest and greatest fall 2020 sneaker trends, read on. Below, you’ll find each trend plus ways to shop them all. (You’re welcome.) Consider making some space in your wardrobe, because these sneaker trends are high-key irresistible. We won’t blame you if you decided to snag each and every style for fall.

1. Bright On

While the summer 2020 sneaker trends included all-over bright sneakers, the fall 2020 sneaker trends are toning it down just a bit. Don’t fret, though! You’ll still see bright and fun colors on your sneakers this fall—they’ll just be a little bit subtler. Expect pops of color (sometimes one, and sometimes multiple) that allow your sneakers to stand out without taking over your whole ensemble.

Bring neon into autumn with these ASH white and pink sneakers. They have just a little pop of brightness that’ll add some color to the dreariest of fall days.

If you want something a little more colorful, opt for these Gola multi-colored florescent sneakers. Why settle for one bright shade when you can have four?

2. Future Love

The fall 2020 sneaker trends are straight out of the time machine with some seriously cool futuristic shoes. Think Marty McFly from Back to the Future vibes with some 2020 flare. You’ll see both bright and colorful sneakers—along with some classic neutral hues. Whichever way you choose to rock this trend, you’ll look lightyears ahead of everyone else.

OK, how cool are these New Balance sneakers?! The heels look like just like wings—and suddenly I’m wishing that the 21st century included jet-powered shoes.

For all you folks who live in black during the fall and winter, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite pair of sneakers. These Reebok beauties will have you looking futuristic AF.

3. High Rise

Love your high-top Converse sneaks, but want something a little sportier this season? This fall 2020 sneaker trend has got you covered. The high rise sneaker trend for this upcoming season is all kinds of cool—and perfect for pairing with just about any fall ensemble (whether that’s jeans and lightweight turtlenecks or autumnal midi dresses). Both fashionable and functional, you’ll be living in these sporty high-tops all autumn.

These Puma sneakers have a lot going for them. Not only do they fit with the bright color and futuristic trends, but they also have the sporty high-top vibe, too. Check, check and check.

Here’s another pink iteration of the high rise sneaker trend, but in a bit of a more subtle style. Pink and white is much more wearable option for fall than you might think!

4. Retro Feels

We’ve already taken it to the future, so now let’s take things back to the 1970s. Vintage-inspired sneakers are such a cool look for fall 2020—and you’ll definitely see them everywhere. From the classic ’70s waves design to OG throwback styles, expect to find yourself throwing on a pair of these vintage kicks with all of your transitional fall outfits.

Classic with a twist—just how I like it. I can’t get enough of these cool Soludos rainbow waves sneakers for the upcoming season.

For purists and OG sneakerheads, you’ll love these Club C 85 sneakers from Reebok. That classic vintage vibe just can’t be beat.

5. Chunky Soles

If you thought that chunky sneakers were on their way out for fall 2020, think again. Chunky soles continue to reign, so if you haven’t hopped on board the trend yet, now is the time. Of course, you’ll be happy to know that these sneakers come in so many cute fall-ready iterations—from animal print to classic neutral hues. There’s no doubt you’ll be tempted to snag a few pairs for yourself.

Animal print sneakers work well for just about any season, but I find they’re particularly cute paired with fall colors like mustard and deep teal.

For a classic chunky sneaker this fall, you can’t go wrong with these white chunky Skechers. They’re too iconic to pass up.

6. Pro-Eco

Fashion and sustainability are a match made in heaven—which is why environmentally friendly sneakers are seriously on-trend for fall 2020. Available in all sorts of styles from plenty of different brands, there’s no excuse not to do some good for the planet when you shop for your autumnal wardrobe. Helping the environment never looked so stylish.

Made with recycled plastic bottles, organic cotton and wild rubber, Veja sneakers are majorly eco-friendly. Plus, they’re cute AF.

Made sustainably in Rio, Brazil, these Cariuma sneakers are a casual fall ensemble must-have. And, for every pair of these adorable eco-friendly sneakers you buy, two trees are planted!

