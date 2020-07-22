10 Easy, Stylish Fall 2020 Outfit Ideas To Bookmark Now

Scroll To See More Images

While I’ve never been one to not have a closet full of fall-ready clothes, I can always use a little bit of outfit inspiration when the temperatures drop. I’m not sure how people found enough inspo before the Internet existed, because fashion bloggers and influencers are how I get all my ‘fit ideas. Seriously, while there are plenty of fashionable people out in the world, only so many can put together outfits, take photos and keep up to date with a website or blog. It’s a gift, and I am ready to receive all the fall 2020 outfit ideas being thrown my way right now. Whatever your style, there’s a fashion queen out there wearing your dream wardrobe—and they can show you how to wear clothes you probably already have in your closet.

Finding different ways to wear cute fall staples—whether they’re already in your wardrobe or pieces you’ve been eyeing this season—can totally feel like a difficult task. But pairing a top you used to wear every single day with something new you’ve just splurged on can be a fun way to refresh something you feel you’ve over-worn. Turning to the experts (by which, of course, I mean fashion bloggers and influencers) for fashion inspiration can help you see your wardrobe and all the gorgeous fall trends in an entirely new light. Take a risk, play with some new trends, mix some patterns and have fun with your fall outfits this season.

From effortlessly cool ways to rock the all the fun jacket trends this fall to ideas on how to look unique in your favorite black slip skirt, there are so many cozy autumnal outfit ideas out there. I rounded 10 can’t miss fall street style looks—and ways to shop them all, obviously (!!)—so you can get to work recreating them with both your own wardrobe and new pieces you might want to try this season. Prepare for all the fall outfit inspiration you’ll ever need, and get ready to have your coziest (and most stylish) autumn yet.

1. Oversized Suit + White Tee + Sneakers

Oversized suits and fashion sneakers are a match made in sartorial heaven. You can’t go wrong with a neutral ‘fit for fall, so go ahead and grab a gray oversized suit, simple (but cute!) sneakers and a white tee for a minimalist look that’s oh-so-ready for Instagram.

Get the oversized gray suit look with these pleat-front pants from Daisy Street. Whether you pair them with a matching blazer or just a graphic tee, you can’t go wrong.

2. Neon Sweater + Printed Pants + Booties

A good pair of patterned pants—especially when they’re houndstooth for fall—are a wardrobe staple. Go bold this season and add a fun neon sweater and cut-out booties (one of fall 2020’s boot trends!) to complete the ensemble.

The perfect place to start when recreating this ‘fit is with a pair of houndstooth pants. You’ll be amazed at how much wear they get this fall.

3. Animal Print Cardigan + Cami + Ripped Jeans

One of the most classic fall looks is ripped skinny jeans and a long cardigan. This year, opt for something a little bit wild and try out an animal print cardigan for size. At this point, animal prints are basically neutrals, so you can keep it simple with a white cami and black jeans or go for pattern mixing look.

You’ll stay cozy for the entirety of fall with this long animal print cardigan. Don’t be afraid to wear this beauty with other fun autumnal hues as well as neutrals!

4. Boyfriend Blazer + Black Turtleneck + Jeans

The boyfriend blazer is a huge 2020 jacket trend, so do yourself a favor and work it into all your fall ensembles. While you can definitely go for a more neutral look, we think the trend is especially cute when worn in a bright pink hue paired with a black turtleneck and jeans!

Get the pink boyfriend blazer look with this all-season stunner from Rolla’s. Pro tip: Add a graphic tee and roll the sleeves for a cool and casual vibe.

5. Camel Sweater + Animal Print Midi + Heels

A camel sweater is a fall staple from year to year—Seriously, it never goes out of style!—and animal print continues to reign. Why not pair the two and create a timeless look that’s also timeless? Just tuck in your favorite camel crewneck sweater (or shop the one below) to an animal print midi skirt this fall. Add heels and some sunnies, and you’re good to go.

If your wardrobe is missing a classic camel crewneck, have no fear. This menswear iteration will give you a cozy oversized look this fall. Just size down if you want a more fitted look!

6. Faux Fur Denim Jacket + Coated Jeans + Combat Boots

One of the best things about fall? All the denim jackets! With so many fun styles, there’s no reason not to try something a little different. This year, elevate your denim jacket game with an iteration that features sherpa or faux fur. You’ll get the cool and classic look with a cozy twist. Then, just add some black jeans and combat boots for the ultimate autumn outfit.

For any fall ensemble, you can’t go wrong with adding a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots. They’re here to give all your fave looks an edgy vibe.

7. Bright Turtleneck + Plaid Midi Skirt + Belt

Plaid is a quintessential fall print, and there are so many fun ways to wear it. Take a cue from Cece Olisa’s book this season and try a plaid midi skirt with a bright turtleneck and heels. Finish off the look with a belt (We love the Gucci vibes she’s got going on!) that ties the whole ensemble together. Voila!

This chic Gucci belt might be a splurge item, but you’ve likely already seen it all over Instagram and your favorite blogs—so why not treat yourself?

8. Fuzzy Jacket + Striped Sweater + Jeans

Our priority this fall? Stay cozy at all times. With a fuzzy jacket, you can stay nice and warm while still looking trendy AF. Try a pretty dark green hue, then add a striped sweater, raw hem jeans and heeled booties. It’s the one of the easiest fall outfit recipes to follow—and we’re here for it.

A pair of mid-to-light wash jeans is only made cooler with the addition of a raw hem. This pair from Madewell is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.

9. Lacy Top + Plaid Mini Skirt + OTK Boots

Menswear made feminine is such a look to try this fall. Grab a lacy white blouse, plaid mini skirt and over-the-knee boots to create an ensemble that has a vintage menswear flare with delicate details. Each of these pieces will work well on their own in your fall wardrobe, too—especially those OTK boots.

Do yourself a favor this season and snag a pair of black over-the-knee boots. You won’t believe how versatile they can be.

10. Pullover Sweater + Slip Skirt + Heels

Ah, the slip skirt. A ’90s favorite that’s come back to bless us all. Yes, this trend works well in the spring and summer, but it’s also perfect for constructing fall outfits. Just add a white pullover sweater, some heels and bag in a fun autumnal hue, and you’re set for whatever the season throws at you.

If you haven’t yet bought a slip skirt for yourself, now is the time. The trend looks amazing a year-round, and—especially in a black hue—you’ll find a million ways to wear it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.