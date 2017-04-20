StyleCaster
49 Ways to Get a Head Start on Next Season's Biggest Trends

49 Ways to Get a Head Start on Next Season’s Biggest Trends

49 Ways to Get a Head Start on Next Season’s Biggest Trends
While most of us are celebrating the fact that it finally feels like spring, the fashion world is already thinking towards cooler days ahead, all thanks to the bizarre-o fashion calendar. Now, don’t let this harsh your buzz just yet—the rest of us don’t need to dwell on what winter coats we’ll be wearing this year when Easter is barely behind us, but we can take a look at the crystal ball that is Fashion Month to see the trends that we’ll be coveting come September. Because why wait until everyone else is wearing the next big thing when you could already have it in your closet?

That said, there’s no need to start looking into faux-fur jackets or heavy wool sweaters when all you can think about buying are sandals and crop tops—with a little strategic thinking, you can integrate next season’s slinky metallics, rich burgundies, or Western-inspired details into your wardrobe right now.

We took a look back at the top 12 trends that emerged from New York Fashion Week in February and put together a guide to shopping every last one for spring, which you’ll find in the gallery below.

Burgundy
Burgundy

It's never too early to bring the rich hue into your closet.

Photo: Jil Sander
Burgundy
Burgundy

By Far Double Grid Red Sandals, $287; at Garmentory 

Photo: Garmentory
Burgundy
Burgundy

Sweater with Flounces, $24.99 (was $34.99); at H&M

Photo: H&M
Burgundy
Burgundy

Mansur Gavriel Burgundy Suede Bucket Bag, $595; at Ssense

Photo: Mansur Gavriel
Burgundy
Burgundy

Solid & Striped Willow Plunge Neck Swimsuit, $160; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Solid & Striped
Sheer Genus
Sheer Genus

Wear these pieces on their own now, and add extra layers when the weather gets chilly again.

Photo: Fendi
Sheer Genius
Sheer Genius

Thames Fog Dress, $80; at Universal Standard

Photo: Universal Standard
Sheer Genius
Sheer Genius

Cosmic Gate Jumpsuit, $249; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Sheer Genius
Sheer Genius

Chika Kisada Grey Tulle Dress, $630; at Ssense

Photo: Chika Kisada
Sheer Genius
Sheer Genius

C/MEO Collective Take Two Dress, $175; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: C/MEO Collective
Check Mate
Check Mate

Save the heavy plaid coats and tartan skirts for fall and pick up some of the springy gingham that retailers are putting out in droves.

Photo: Tory Burch
Check Mate
Check Mate

Farrow Emilie Skirt, $98; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Suppy. Co
Check Mate
Check Mate

Madewell x Vans Authentic Lace-Up Sneakers in Gingham, $60; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Check Mate
Check Mate

Check Blouse, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Check Mate
Check Mate

R13 Tie-Front Plaid Flannel Shirt Dress, $495; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: R13
Crazy Cozy
Crazy Cozy
No need to bundle up just yet, but do keep things comfy in light knits and easy silhouettes.
Photo: Stella Mccartney
Crazy Cozy
Crazy Cozy

Hoodie 1030, $68; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
Crazy Cozy
Crazy Cozy

Sheer Boy T, $102; at Lacausa

Photo: Lacausa
Crazy Cozy
Crazy Cozy

The Group by Babaton Javier Sweater, $165; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Crazy Cozy
Crazy Cozy

Lauren Manoogian Cashmere Rib Leggings, $190; at The Dreslyn

Photo: Lauren Manoogian
Let's Get Political
Let's Get Political

Say it loud and proud while donating to a good cause. All of the brands whose tees are featured here donate a percentage of proceeds to charitable organizations.

Photo: Prabal Gurung
Let's Get Political
Let's Get Political

Wage Gap Tee, $34; at Femininitees

Photo: Femininitees
Let's Get Political
Let's Get Political

Mille Solidarité Féminine T-Shirt, $42; at Mille

Photo: Mille
Let's Get Political
Let's Get Political

The Human Woman Cotton Muscle Tank, $22; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Let's Get Political
Let's Get Political

Babes Unite Tee, $119; at AMO

Photo: AMO
Heavy Metal
Heavy Metal
There are few situations—or times of year, for that matter—that couldn't benefit from a little extra sparkle and shine.
Photo: Christopher Kane
Heavy Metal
Heavy Metal

Puffed Sleeve Shiny Sweater, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Heavy Metal
Heavy Metal

Fleur du Mal Long Slip Dres, $695; at FWRD

Photo: FWRD
Heavy Metal
Heavy Metal

Vince Mid-Length Skirt, $323; at Farfetch

Photo: Vince
Heavy Metal
Heavy Metal

Medium Hex Bucket Bag, $1,960; at Proenza Schouler

Photo: Proenza Schouler
Shearling
Shearling

Yes, even shearling can be adapted for spring. Throw on a lightly lined denim jacket for cooler nights, or carry an unexpectedly sophisticated fuzzy bag (just don't be alarmed if people want to pet it).

Photo: Marc Jacobs
Shearling
Shearling

Bertoni1949 Large Shearling Bertoncina, $1,540; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi
Shearling
Shearling

Levi’s Red Tab Faux Shearling and Cotton Denim Jacket, $157; at Luisaviaroma

 

Photo: Levi's
Shearling
Shearling

Helmut Lang Leather Crop Bomber Jacket, $1,595; at Barneys New York

Photo: Helmut Lang
Shearling
Shearling

Chloé Shearling Slides, $595; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Chloé
Deconstructed Shirting
Deconstructed Shirting

These days, button-downs are barely recognizable; now, fashion's favorite versions have been slashed, twisted, and reconfigured.

Photo: Monse
Deconstructed Sirting
Deconstructed Sirting

Piena Shirt Wrap Skirt Set, $108; at Storets

Photo: Storets
Deconstructed Sirting
Deconstructed Sirting

Alexander Wang Asymmetrical Deconstructed Shirt Dress, $795; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Alexander Wang
Deconstructed Sirting
Deconstructed Sirting

Noma Shirt, $320; at Totême

Photo: Totême
Deconstructed Sirting
Deconstructed Sirting

Cotton Poplin Fracture Shirt, $325; at Milly

Photo: Milly
Pantsuits
Pantsuits

It's never too soon to start dressing like a boss.

Photo: Calvin Klein Collection
Pantsuits
Pantsuits

A Suit to Travel In Two-Button Wool Blazer, $910; at Paul Smith

A Suit to Travel In Wool-Twill Trousers, $910; at Paul Smith

Photo: Paul Smith
Pantsuits
Pantsuits

Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket, $125; at Nordstrom

Topshop Tailored Cigarette Trousers; at Nordstrom

Photo: Topshop
Pantsuits
Pantsuits

Sisley Double Breast Jacket, $212; at ASOS

Sisley Houndstooth Check Pant, $120; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Pantsuits
Pantsuits

Isabel Marant Janey Prince of Wales Checked Linen Blazer, $530; at Matches Fashion

Isabel Marant Janey Prince of Wales Checked Linen Trousers, $305; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Isabel Marant
New Americana
New Americana
Denim works all year round, and you'll find plenty of accessories like saddle bags and Western boots on shelves now, and when it comes to this trend, a little goes a long way.
Photo: Coach 1941
New Americana
New Americana

Elvis Collage T-Shirt, $195; at Coach

Photo: Coach
New Americana
New Americana

Keanu Jacket, $178; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
New Americana
New Americana

Frilled Denim Blouse, $85; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories
New Americana
New Americana

Toga Pulla Western Buckle Ankle Boots, $495; at Farfetch

Photo: Toga Pulla
New Americana
New Americana

Miu Miu Small Dahlia Velvet & Calfskin Leather Saddle Bag, $1540; at Nordstrom

Photo: Miu Miu
Golden Girls
Golden Girls

Yellow is a big trend for spring, too. But to carry it over to fall, look for luxe textures like velvet (in small doses for now), satin, and silk.

Photo: Altuzarra
Golden Girls
Golden Girls

Side-Button Skirt, $98; at Madewell

Photo: Madwell
Golden Girls
Golden Girls

Kinney Dress, $126; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil
Golden Girls
Golden Girls

Darner Gold Foil Crushed Velvet Socks, $40; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Darner Socks
Fringe Benefits
Fringe Benefits

Shimmy shake in these party-ready pieces.

Photo: Michael Kors Collection
Fringe Benefits
Fringe Benefits

Ganni Fringe Shorts, $215; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix
Fringe Benefits
Fringe Benefits

Tierre Top, $159; at Style Mafia

Photo: Style Mafia
Fringe Benefits
Fringe Benefits

Galvan Fringed Long Dress, $2,395; at The Webster

Photo: The Webster
Fringe Benefits
Fringe Benefits

T-Shirt with Fringes, $26; at Zara

Photo: Zara

